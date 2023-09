Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga: Live streaming, teams, Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

BAR vs ATH Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Dream11 Team Player List, BAR Dream11 Team Player List, ATH Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Head to Head.

Barcelona will host Athletic Bilbao in a crucial La Liga.

Currently, Barcelona and Real are tied on 65 points but head to head sees the Las Blancos on top.

When and where to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao

Where and when is Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga match being played?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga match will be played on June 24, 2020, at Camp Nou.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga live in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga live telecast won't be telecasted in India.

How and where to watch online Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga live streaming?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga live telecast will be available online on Facebook to watch in India.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao: Predicted Starting XIs

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Semendo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Vidal, Busquets, De Jong, Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

Athletic Bilbao: Simon, Alvarez, Martinez, Nunez, Lekue, Vesga, San Jose, Balenziaga, Munian, Kodro, Williams