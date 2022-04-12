La Liga 2022: Barcelona's unbeaten run of 15 matches continues, survive 3 penalties against Levante

Barcelona extend their unbeaten run to 15 matches in all competitions as they this time survive three penalties against Levante to win the clash 3-2. The win has helped Xavi's side back into second place in the La Liga points table league after they were leapfrogged by Sevilla on Saturday.

Barcelona is currently 12 points behind leader Real Madrid with a game in hand. Earlier, Madrid had defeated Getafe 2-0 on Saturday.

The best league unbeaten streak in Europe!https://t.co/Bh3nwxfkPj — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 11, 2022

Barcelona's rally began after Xavi put Pedri Gonzalez into the game early in the second half with the team a goal down. The 19-year-old was rested ahead of Barcelona’s return leg against Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinals of the Europa League on Thursday.

Barca had given away three penalties. Jose Luis Morales had put Levante ahead by converting a penalty kick in the 52nd after a foul by Dani Alves. The second penalty came four minutes later after a handball by Barcelona defender Eric Garcia, with Roger Marti missing from the spot.

Levante evened the match after another penalty in the 83rd minute after a foul by Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet. Gonzalo Melero converted his shot from the spot.

For Barca, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalized with a header off a cross by Ousmane Dembele in the 59th. Pedri went ahead and scored the go-ahead goal from inside the area in the 63rd. De Jong later got the late winner after a well-placed cross by Jordi Alba.

Barca, which had not previously conceded a penalty in the league this season, had not lost since playing Athletic Bilbao in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey in January.