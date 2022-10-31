Barcelona plot stunning Lionel Messi return in January: Report

File Photo

A year-and-half after Barcelona let their talisman leave on a free transfer, the Spanish club is plotting a stunning return for Lionel Messi to Camp Nou. As per the latest reports, club president Joan Laporta is looking to speed up the plan to bring Messi back to Barcelona in the January transfer window.

It is no secret that Barcelona wants Messi back and Laporta has expressed his desire in the past that he wants the GOAT to end his career “wearing the Barcelona shirt” at the Catalan club where he rose through the ranks to make history.

Messi moved to French champions Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Barcelona in tears in 2021. The Argentine’s current contract with PSG is slated to end in the 2023 summer. As reported by Marca, the Spanish giants are growing impatient. They now are not willing to wait until the summer transfer window and want to get Messi back in January.

"Leo's era did not end the way we all wanted it to," Barcelona president Laporta said ahead of the Ballon d'Or event, adding, “We have a moral debt with him and we would like the end of his career to be wearing the Barcelona shirt."

Nevertheless, bringing back Messi will not be easy for Barcelona due to their poor working relationship with his current club PSG. The French giants appear unwilling to let Messi move on to Barcelona or any other club in January.

READ | La Liga: Robert Lewandowski scores a late winner as FC Barcelona beats Valencia by 1-0