Barcelona icon Gerard Pique announces shock retirement, will play last match against Almeria

Source: Fabrizio Romano (Twitter)

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has announced his shock retirement with immediate effect, after making the revelation through a video he shared on social media. Pique revealed that Barca's upcoming home fixture in La Liga against Almeria on Saturday will be his last bow.

The announcement comes on the back of Pique falling out of favour at his club, and having made his desire that he won't play for any other team apart from Barca, the former Spanish international has decided to instead call time on his trophy-laden career.

A product of Barca's famed youth academy La Masia, Pique joined Manchester United in 2004 and made his professional debut in October 2008. He would return back to Camp Nou later that year and has been a pillar at the back for the Catalans ever since.

In his playing career that spanned little less than two decades, the 35-year-old played 768 matches, scoring 63 goals, and he will hang up his boots with 36 trophies in his cabinet.

Culers, us he de dir una cosa. pic.twitter.com/k3V919pm1T — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) November 3, 2022

He was one of the mainstays of Spain's all-conquering golden generation that won the FIFA World Cup in 2010, and two consecutive UEFA Euro Cups in 2008 and 2012.

This year, Pique has found game time hard to come by, having fallen behind in the pecking order. With just three appearances since the start of the season, the defender has decided to call time on his illustrious career.

"I want to tell you that I've decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end," Pique, said in the video announcement.

A brilliant career. Once a Culer, always a Culer@3gerardpique November 3, 2022

"I've always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that's how it will be. This Saturday's game will be my last at Camp Nou."

"A lifetime dedicated to Barca. Thank you, Pique," Barcelona tweeted after the player's announcement.