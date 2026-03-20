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Bangladeshi players to skip PSL? BCB awaits government clearance amid uncertainty

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to six players for participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 12:54 PM IST

Bangladeshi players to skip PSL? BCB awaits government clearance amid uncertainty
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The participation of several Bangladesh cricketers in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) is facing uncertainty due to the ongoing regional tensions. While the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had initially granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to six players after they were picked in the PSL auction, the board has now decided to seek government approval before allowing them to travel.

The six players in question include Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon (Lahore Qalandars), Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan Tamim (Peshawar Zalmi), and Rishad Hossain (Peshawar Zalmi). The BCB’s decision reflects growing concerns about the safety of players due to the current geopolitical climate.

BCB Chairman Emphasises Risk Element

Nazmul Abedin, the BCB's cricket operations chairman, explained the board's position, stating that under normal circumstances, the NOCs are typically sufficient for players to travel, play, and return without further approval. However, given the heightened regional tensions, the situation is not considered "normal," prompting the board to consult with the government.

“We will seek permission from the government before sending our cricketers for the PSL,” Nazmul said, underscoring that the safety of players is the priority. He further emphasised that the government, with its better understanding of the security situation, will make the final call on whether it is safe for the players to travel.

Players’ PSL Participation Could Conflict with New Zealand Series

Should the players be cleared to participate in the PSL, they will miss the preparatory camp for Bangladesh’s upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand, which begins in the last week of March. Bangladesh is set to play a three-match ODI series followed by a three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The BCB has issued partial NOCs to the players, ensuring they remain available for the New Zealand series. Mustafizur Rahman’s NOC covers the period from March 26 to April 12 and again from April 24 to May 3. Meanwhile, Tanzid, Shoriful, Rana, and Rishad have been granted NOCs until April 12. Parvez Hossain has an NOC valid until April 21 and will only participate in the T20I series against New Zealand.

Uncertainty Looms Over Final Decision

The BCB's decision-making process will depend on the evolving geopolitical situation. Nazmul stressed that while the board has issued NOCs in principle, the final decision will rest on the government’s advice. If the government deems it safe for the players to travel to Pakistan, the NOCs will be honoured, and the players will head to the PSL. However, if the situation remains volatile, the players' participation may be delayed or cancelled.

As Bangladesh cricket fans eagerly await the final outcome, the safety of players continues to be the top priority for both the BCB and the government.

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