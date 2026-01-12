Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026: ICC likely to suggest THESE 2 venues to BCB, not Pakistan, Sri Lanka, name is...

Radhika Merchant's airport style in luxury jumper, dual-toned denim jeans worth Rs...grabs attention; internet reacts
SPORTS
he International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to address Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) request to relocate the national team's T20 World Cup 2026 matches from India, citing security concerns. The BCB had formally approached the ICC, seeking to shift their games from India to Sri Lanka, following the release of Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the suggestion of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The BCB's decision to request a venue change stems from concerns over the security arrangements for the Bangladesh team in India. The request was made amidst speculation that the BCCI had suggested Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram as alternative venues for Bangladesh's matches. However, the ICC is reportedly unlikely to accept the BCB's request, with Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram being proposed as possible alternatives.
BCB president Aminul Islam has stated that the decision on the venue change would be taken in consultation with the Bangladesh government, which is awaiting direct communication from the Indian government regarding the security concerns. "Since you know that we are not taking decisions alone regarding this World Cup, we will discuss it with the government and we are still where we stood," Islam told reporters in Sylhet.
The ICC is likely to point to the presence of Bangladesh umpire Sharfuddoula Saikat, who officiated during the first ODI encounter between India and New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday, as an example of the country's ability to ensure the team's safety in India. Saikat and Gazi Sohel are expected to feature as match officials in the T20 World Cup, and the ICC may cite this as evidence that Bangladesh's security concerns are unfounded.
With less than four weeks remaining before the start of the T20 World Cup, the ICC is keen to resolve the venue dispute as soon as possible. The competing teams are set to arrive in the first week of February for practice, and the ICC is under pressure to address the issue promptly. The situation remains fluid, with the BCB and ICC engaged in discussions over the venue change request.