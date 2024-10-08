Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bangladesh star announces sudden retirement from T20Is ahead of IND vs BAN match in Delhi

IOA president PT Usha rejects claims of faulty agreement with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, says THIS

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Shah Rukh Khan was approached for THIS acclaimed cameo in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film, it eventually went to...

World’s largest superchip manufacturing facility is being built in THIS country, it is owned by...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bangladesh star announces sudden retirement from T20Is ahead of IND vs BAN match in Delhi

Bangladesh star announces sudden retirement from T20Is ahead of IND vs BAN match in Delhi

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

IOA president PT Usha rejects claims of faulty agreement with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, says THIS

IOA president PT Usha rejects claims of faulty agreement with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, says THIS

From Adipurush to Laal Singh Chaddha, 10 biggest Bollywood flops

From Adipurush to Laal Singh Chaddha, 10 biggest Bollywood flops

Mughal kings did not live on ground floor of palaces, here’s why

Mughal kings did not live on ground floor of palaces, here’s why

10 inspirational movies that every student must watch

10 inspirational movies that every student must watch

Haryana Chunav के नतीजों के बीच छाई 'गोहाना की जलेबी', लोग बोले- स्वाद चखा दे...

Haryana Chunav के नतीजों के बीच छाई 'गोहाना की जलेबी', लोग बोले- स्वाद चखा दे...

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

10 times Aabha Paul brought internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

Shah Rukh Khan was approached for THIS acclaimed cameo in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film, it eventually went to...

Shah Rukh Khan was approached for THIS acclaimed cameo in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film, it eventually went to...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says he FROZE upon meeting Deepika Padukone for the first time, ‘I went to…’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says he FROZE upon meeting Deepika Padukone for the first time, ‘I went to…’

HomeSports

Sports

Bangladesh star announces sudden retirement from T20Is ahead of IND vs BAN match in Delhi

The final T20I between India and Bangladesh on Saturday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, will mark Mahmudullah's final appearance in Bangladesh colours in the T20I format.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 07:13 PM IST

Bangladesh star announces sudden retirement from T20Is ahead of IND vs BAN match in Delhi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bangladesh's experienced all-rounder Mahmudullah announced his decision to retire from T20I cricket to shift his focus to the ODI format.

The final T20I between India and Bangladesh on Saturday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, will mark Mahmudullah's final appearance in Bangladesh colours in the T20I format.

On the eve of the second T20I in the national capital, Mahmudullah revealed that his decision to retire was "pre-decided" and felt it was the right time for him to make the transition.

"Yes, I am retiring from T20I format after this series. It was pre-decided. I had discussed it with the board and my family. It's the right time for me to move on, and I am going to focus on the ODI matches coming up, and it was the right time for the transition," Mahmudullah said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

The last time Bangladesh and India squared off in a T20I clash in the national capital dates back to November 3, 2019. The visitors bamboozled the hosts with their all-rounded performance and sailed to a 7-wicket win.

Mahmudullah smoked the ball into the stands for a towering maximum to finish off the game in style. He recalled the "special" game and the feeling of nostalgia that took over him the moment he stepped onto the ground.

"The 2019 game was special. It was a great start for us. When I walked into the ground today, I remembered our win, and hopefully, we will put up a great show tomorrow as well," he added.

Throughout his career, Mahmudullah adjusted himself to the situation and played different roles for Bangladesh to help his team to victory.

For the 38-year-old, the constant shift in position isn't something that he regrets, as the team always came ahead of him.

"I never regretted playing for Bangladesh at any number. It was the team's demand, and always, I always kept the team ahead of myself," Mahmudullah remarked.

After suffering a series sweep in Test format, Bangladesh's nightmare continued after a young India side stamped its authority with a 7-wicket win in Gwalior. Mahmudullah wants the team to break out from its shell and play fearless cricket in the remaining two games.

"The bowling unit has been doing wonderful work for the last few years. We were outclassed in the last game by India, but we want to come out of that zone and play fearless and better cricket," he noted.

In 139 T20I appearances for Bangladesh, Mahmudullah garnered 2,395 runs at a strike rate of 117.74 and scythed 40 wickets as well.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

ISRO Recruitment 2024: Government job vacancies for 103 posts, salary up to Rs 208700, check eligibility, other details

ISRO Recruitment 2024: Government job vacancies for 103 posts, salary up to Rs 208700, check eligibility, other details

Meet 'inverter man of India', whose one mistake led to downfall of 26-year-old company, he is...

Meet 'inverter man of India', whose one mistake led to downfall of 26-year-old company, he is...

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions issues statement for press shows, says THIS

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions issues statement for press shows, says THIS

Bigg Boss 18 confirmed list of contestants has Shilpa Shirodkar, ​Vivian Dsena, ​Shehzada Dhami; netizens react

Bigg Boss 18 confirmed list of contestants has Shilpa Shirodkar, ​Vivian Dsena, ​Shehzada Dhami; netizens react

Gautam Adani makes massive move, company announces merger: Know key update about conglomerate's shares

Gautam Adani makes massive move, company announces merger: Know key update about conglomerate's shares

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

10 times Aabha Paul brought internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement