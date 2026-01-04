FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman FIRST statement after being dropped by KKR from IPL 2026, says, 'If you are...'

The BCCI did not officially cite political reasons for Mustafizur's release, but the board made it clear that the decision was taken as a precautionary step. Read here to know what Mustafizur Rahman said after being dropped from KKR.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 08:23 AM IST

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have released Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season, following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The decision comes as a major setback for the franchise, which had acquired Mustafizur's services for a hefty sum of Rs 9.20 crore during the mini-auction held in December 2025.

Controversy surrounds Mustafizur's participation

Mustafizur's participation in the upcoming IPL had been under scrutiny for several weeks, with controversy building off the field. Several political and social groups had raised objections to the presence of a Bangladeshi player in the IPL, citing concerns over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh and recent violent incidents in the country.

The opposition gained momentum after BJP leader Kaustav Bagchi publicly objected to Bangladeshi players participating in IPL matches held in Kolkata, drawing the franchise into an uncomfortable political spotlight.

Mustafizur Rehman's first reaction after being dropped

After his release, Mustafizur Rahman expressed disappointment but appeared resigned to the situation. "If you are removed from the team, what else can you do?" Mustafizur said in an interview with Bangladeshi cricket website BDcricTime. The left-arm pacer had been a key player for KKR, and his departure leaves a significant gap in the team's bowling lineup.

However, the BCCI did not officially cite political reasons for Mustafizur's release, but the board made it clear that the decision was taken as a precautionary step. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia explained that the move was made keeping IPL 2026 preparations and overall security concerns in mind. "Considering the current situation in the country and the surrounding region, the BCCI directed Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh player Mustafizur Rahman," Saikia said.

KKR to identify replacement

KKR has confirmed that it will look to identify a suitable replacement for Mustafizur, with the BCCI allowing the franchise to sign a replacement player as per IPL rules. The franchise released an official statement confirming the development, saying it had acted in accordance with BCCI and IPL management instructions.

Some potential replacements for Mustafizur include Australian left-armer Spencer Johnson, England's Luke Wood, and Indian pacer Chetan Sakariya. Other options could be Jason Behrendorff and Fazalhaq Farooqi, both experienced left-arm pacers who could fit into KKR's squad.

