Bangladesh Cricket Board's FIRST reaction to ICC's ultimatum to play in India or lose points, says, 'false, unfounded...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Declared: 69.21% students qualify All India Bar Exam; get direct LINK here

UP government holds high-level meeting to review Noida second expressway project

Sukh Shakti Dham Vipassana Centre Inaugurated at Kataria Estate in Kataria Express City, Ratlam

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..., know its beautiful meaning

Why Identity, Not Inheritance, Is Becoming the Defining Question of India’s Family Businesses

Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks

Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next big name

Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's mentor, Aditya Chopra's YRF celebrates his blockbuster success, lauds him for setting..., actor's reaction wins the internet

Anvesha's Mission: India's Jan 12 Launch Carries 19 Dreams to Space

New Zealand announce T20 World Cup squad ahead of India tour; Jacob Duffy earns maiden call-up

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DEATH of NATO? What may happen if Trump attacks Greenland, Canada? Will UK, France, Germany watch helplessly or defend them?

DEATH of NATO? What may happen if Trump attacks Greenland? Will UK, France...

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Declared: 69.21% students qualify All India Bar Exam; get direct LINK here

AIBE 20 Result 2025 Declared: 69.21% students qualify All India Bar Exam; get di

UP government holds high-level meeting to review Noida second expressway project

UP government holds high-level meeting to review Noida second expressway project

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week

HomeSports

SPORTS

Bangladesh Cricket Board's FIRST reaction to ICC's ultimatum to play in India or lose points, says, 'false, unfounded...'

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) says it has received a response from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the Board's expressed concerns over the safety and security of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in India for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 02:33 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Bangladesh Cricket Board's FIRST reaction to ICC's ultimatum to play in India or lose points, says, 'false, unfounded...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) says it has received a response from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the Board's expressed concerns over the safety and security of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in India for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, including the request for relocation of the team's matches.

The BCB said that in its communication, the ICC reiterated its commitment to ensuring the Bangladesh team's complete and uninterrupted participation in the tournament. The ICC has expressed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board's inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the event's detailed security planning.

The BCB has also noted reports in the media suggesting that the Board has been issued an ultimatum in this regard. The BCB categorically stated that such claims are completely false, unfounded and do not reflect the nature or content of the communication received from the ICC.

The BCB said it will continue constructive engagement with the ICC and relevant event authorities cooperatively and professionally to reach a mutually acceptable and practical solution that ensures the team's smooth and successful participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board said it remains firmly committed to prioritising the safety, security, and well-being of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team.

The BCB had previously informed the ICC of its decision not to play in India due to security concerns, hoping the ICC would respond positively to its request.

This came after the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders expelled Bangladesh player Mustafizur Rahman, the only cricketer from the country in India's cash-rich league. KKR's move came in response to a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding atrocities committed against minorities in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh are scheduled to open their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After the West Indies, Bangladesh will face Italy on February 9 at the same venue, then face the 2022 T20 World Cup champions, England, in Kolkata again.

After facing England, Bangladesh are scheduled to travel to Mumbai to play Nepal at Wankhede Stadium. The World Cup event will start on February 7 with a match between Pakistan and the Netherlands at Colombo.

(ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sukh Shakti Dham Vipassana Centre Inaugurated at Kataria Estate in Kataria Express City, Ratlam
Sukh Shakti Dham: World’s First Self-Introspection Centre Inaugurated in Ratlam
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..., know its beautiful meaning
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal name their baby boy, two months after birth, it is..
Why Identity, Not Inheritance, Is Becoming the Defining Question of India’s Family Businesses
The Evolution of India’s Family Businesses: Identity Over Inheritance
Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks
Dr. Gunjan Sharma’s Research Advances the Mathematics of Complex Networks
Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next big name
Mark Waugh ignores Shubman Gill, backs THIS Indian star as Test cricket's next
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK, her family has good connection with...
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik's rumoured GF, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement