Sports

SPORTS

Bangladesh Cricket Board's FIRST reaction to ICC's alleged ultimatum to play in India or lose points, says, 'false, unfounded...'

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) says it has received a response from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the Board's expressed concerns over the safety and security of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in India for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 02:07 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) says it has received a response from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the Board's expressed concerns over the safety and security of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in India for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, including the request for relocation of the team's matches.

The BCB said that in its communication, the ICC reiterated its commitment to ensuring the Bangladesh team's complete and uninterrupted participation in the tournament. The ICC has expressed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board's inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the event's detailed security planning.

The BCB has also noted reports in the media suggesting that the Board has been issued an ultimatum in this regard. The BCB categorically stated that such claims are completely false, unfounded and do not reflect the nature or content of the communication received from the ICC.

The BCB said it will continue constructive engagement with the ICC and relevant event authorities cooperatively and professionally to reach a mutually acceptable and practical solution that ensures the team's smooth and successful participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board said it remains firmly committed to prioritising the safety, security, and well-being of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team.

The BCB had previously informed the ICC of its decision not to play in India due to security concerns, hoping the ICC would respond positively to its request.

This came after the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders expelled Bangladesh player Mustafizur Rahman, the only cricketer from the country in India's cash-rich league. KKR's move came in response to a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding atrocities committed against minorities in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh are scheduled to open their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After the West Indies, Bangladesh will face Italy on February 9 at the same venue, then face the 2022 T20 World Cup champions, England, in Kolkata again.

After facing England, Bangladesh are scheduled to travel to Mumbai to play Nepal at Wankhede Stadium. The World Cup event will start on February 7 with a match between Pakistan and the Netherlands at Colombo.

(ANI inputs)

