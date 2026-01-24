FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

Bangladesh Cricket Board in big trouble for skipping T20 World Cup? ICC Chairman Jay Shah in Dubai for final decision

The ICC has rejected Bangladesh Cricket Board’s request to move their 2026 T20 World Cup group matches out of India. Chairman Jay Shah may take action if Bangladesh withdraws. The Dispute Resolution Committee declined the plea, and a formal announcement on Bangladesh’s participation is expected soon

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 24, 2026, 12:36 PM IST

Bangladesh Cricket Board in big trouble for skipping T20 World Cup? ICC Chairman Jay Shah in Dubai for final decision
Tensions between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have escalated after Bangladesh’s request to shift their 2026 T20 World Cup group matches out of India was rejected. ICC chairman Jay Shah is reportedly considering strict measures if Bangladesh pulls out of the tournament, according to media reports.

Security Concerns Trigger Row

The dispute arose after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directed IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to remove Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad amid regional security concerns. Bangladesh’s government responded by banning the broadcast of the IPL, further straining cricketing ties.

Following the incident, the BCB formally requested the ICC to relocate their group matches, scheduled in Kolkata and Mumbai, citing security risks. However, an independent ICC security assessment classified the threat as “low to moderate,” leading the ICC Board of Directors to vote 14-2 in favour of keeping the matches in India.

Bangladesh’s Legal Challenge Fails

The BCB subsequently approached the ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) to overturn the decision. However, Clause 1.3 of the DRC’s Terms of Reference explicitly states that the committee cannot act as an appellate body against decisions made by the ICC or its authorised committees. Consequently, the DRC declined to hear Bangladesh’s plea, ruling it outside its remit.

Possible ICC Action and Internal Friction

ICC officials are reportedly unhappy with Bangladesh cricket officials over public statements made before consulting the council. 'The ICC Board members are extremely unhappy with Aminul Islam Bulbul for holding a press conference before informing the global body. Asif Nazrul is considered persona non grata for the ICC, but Bulbul should not have allowed a press conference without first communicating with the ICC,' a source told PTI.

ICC chairman Jay Shah, currently in Dubai, is expected to make a final decision on the matter soon. Reports indicate that a formal announcement regarding Bangladesh’s participation or potential replacement at the T20 World Cup could be made by Saturday.

The dispute highlights growing tensions between cricketing bodies in South Asia, especially as major tournaments approach, and underscores the ICC’s strict stance on procedural adherence and security assessments.

Advertisement