Bangladesh coach criticises Asif Nazrul over T20 World Cup 2026 withdrawal, says 'Dreams were shattered'

Bangladesh coach Mohammad Salahuddin criticised former sports adviser Asif Nazrul over the team’s withdrawal from the T20 World Cup in India, saying it caused mental distress for players.

Bangladesh senior assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin has strongly criticised former sports adviser Asif Nazrul, alleging that the decision to withdraw from the Men’s T20 World Cup deeply affected members of the national squad. His remarks came ahead of the Bangladesh Cricket League, which begins on February 23.

Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament marked a rare setback, with the Scotland national cricket team stepping in to replace them in Group C. It was the first time Bangladesh missed the Men’s T20 World Cup.

'Dreams Were Shattered'

Speaking to reporters, Salahuddin said the withdrawal had devastating emotional consequences for young players who had worked years to earn a World Cup opportunity. He described how two cricketers were left mentally distressed for several days after learning they would not participate.

According to the coach, while players are willing to make sacrifices for national interests, the personal cost cannot be overlooked. He said helping the affected players regain focus and return to competitive cricket was itself a major challenge for the support staff.

Accusations of Contradiction

Salahuddin also accused Nazrul of contradicting his earlier statements regarding the decision-making process. Initially, Nazrul had maintained that the government decided not to send the team to India due to security concerns. Later, he reportedly suggested the move was collectively endorsed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board and players to uphold national dignity.

Expressing disappointment, Salahuddin questioned how such conflicting accounts could be presented publicly. He also pointed out that Nazrul, a professor at Dhaka University, should have exercised greater responsibility in his remarks.

Security Concerns Behind Withdrawal

Bangladesh’s boycott stemmed from escalating political tensions with India and apprehensions about player safety. A key flashpoint involved fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who was released by his Kolkata Knight Riders franchise in the Indian Premier League, reportedly following a request from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Following the decision, Bangladesh suspended the domestic broadcast and promotion of the IPL and instead introduced a new tournament, the Odommo T20 Cup. The national team is scheduled to resume international action in March with an ODI series against Pakistan.