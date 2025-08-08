Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees: No Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG stars lead the new era

SURAT HOSTED A LARGEST WOMEN-LED KAWAR YATRA UNDER BLESSINGS of OMGURU

The Nutraceutical Market: An In-depth analysis of India and the International Market

Little Pepe, Memecoin-Focused L2 Network, Ends 9th Presale Stage Weeks Early: How to Buy LILPEPE

After Trump's tariffs on India, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says, 'Will give advice to PM Modi on...'

China's BIG statement on 'abuse of tariffs' by Donald Trump against India, says, 'Using them as weapons...'

'We need a senior batter': Wasim Akram backs Babar Azam's return to Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025

After punishing India for doing business with Russia, Trump attempts to woo Putin, Will he discuss business ties with Moscow?

US senator's SHARP jibe at Donald Trump over 50 percent tariff on India: 'Trump's tariff tantrums risk...'

Centre withdraws Income Tax Bill 2025 after six months due to...; new bill to be tabled on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees: No Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG stars lead the new era

Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees: No Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG stars lea

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

SURAT HOSTED A LARGEST WOMEN-LED KAWAR YATRA UNDER BLESSINGS of OMGURU

SURAT HOSTED A LARGEST WOMEN-LED KAWAR YATRA UNDER BLESSINGS of OMGURU

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo

HomeSports

SPORTS

Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees: No Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG stars lead the new era

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been omitted from the 30-man shortlist for the 2025 Ballon d'Or, signifying a significant change following their extended reign over the award. This is the second year in a row that neither Messi nor Ronaldo has received a nomination.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 04:32 PM IST

Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees: No Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG stars lead the new era

TRENDING NOW

The nominees for the Ballon d'Or 2025, encompassing both male and female categories, have been revealed, along with contenders for other prestigious awards, in anticipation of the ceremony scheduled for September this year. This event celebrates the significant football achievements of the year on a global scale. The lists prominently feature exceptional players from both Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, who secured the Champions League title in the men's and women's competitions, respectively, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

The previous season showcased remarkable performances across various leagues; however, once again, the leading European leagues have taken center stage in the nominees list. Last year, Manchester City midfielder Rodri claimed the Men's Ballon d'Or Award, while Aitana Bonmatí from Barcelona received the women's Ballon d'Or accolade.

Nevertheless, Rodri is absent from the nominees this year due to an ACL injury sustained in September 2024, which kept him off the pitch for a significant duration. Additionally, prominent figures such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are conspicuously missing from this year's nominations.

Full Nominations For Ballon d'Or

Men's Ballon d'Or:

  • Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid & England)
  • Ousmane Dembele (PSG & France)
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG & Italy)
  • Desire Doue (PSG & France)
  • Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan & Netherlands)
  • Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund & Guinea)
  • Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal & Sweden)
  • Erling Haaland (Manchester City & Norway)
  • Achraf Hakimi (PSG & Morocco)
  • Harry Kane (Bayern Munich & England)
  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG & Georgia)
  • Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona & Poland)
  • Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool & Argentina)
  • Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan & Argentina)
  • Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid & France)
  • Scott McTominay (Napoli & Scotland)
  • Nuno Mendes (PSG & Portugal)
  • Joao Neves (PSG & Portugal)
  • Michael Olise (Bayern Munich & France)
  • Cole Palmer (Chelsea & England)
  • Pedri (Barcelona & Spain)
  • Raphinha (Barcelona & Brazil)
  • Declan Rice (Arsenal & England)
  • Fabian Ruiz (PSG & Spain)
  • Mohamed Salah (Liverpool & Egypt)
  • Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool & Netherlands)
  • Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid & Brazil)
  • Vitinha (PSG & Portugal)
  • Florian Wirtz (Liverpool & Germany)
  • Lamine Yamal (Barcelona & Spain)

Ballon d'Or Féminin nominees:

  • Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea & France)
  • Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride & Zambia)
  • Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona & Spain)
  • Lucy Bronze (Chelsea and England)
  • Klara Buhl (Bayern Munich & Germany)
  • Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal & Spain)
  • Sofia Cantore (Washington Spirit & Italy)
  • Steph Catley (Arsenal & Australia)
  • Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current & Malawi)
  • Melchie Dumornay (Lyon & Haiti)
  • Emily Fox (Arsenal & USA)
  • Cristiana Girelli (Juventus & Italy)
  • Esther Gonzalez (Gotham & Spain)
  • Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona & Norway)
  • Patri Guijarro (Barcelona & Spain)
  • Amanda Gutierres (Palmeiras & Brazil)
  • Hannah Hampton (Chelsea & England)
  • Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich & Denmark)
  • Lindsey Heaps (Lyon & USA)
  • Chloe Kelly (Arsenal & England)
  • Frida Maanum (Arsenal & Norway)
  • Marta (Orlando Pride & Brazil)
  • Clara Mateo (Paris FC & France)
  • Ewa Pajor (Barcelona & Poland)
  • Claudia Pina (Barcelona, Spain)
  • Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain)
  • Alessia Russo (Arsenal & England)
  • Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea, Spain)
  • Caroline Weir (Real Madrid, Scotland)
  • Leah Williamson (Arsenal, England)

Dembélé is regarded as the leading candidate for the award, following Paris Saint-Germain's triumph in the Champions League in Munich against Inter Milan. In addition to this, the team also secured the Ligue 1 title and their domestic cup. Other contenders for the accolade include Yamal, Raphinha, and Salah.

This year's ceremony is set to occur a month earlier than usual. It is planned for Monday, September 22, and will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Also read| Virat Kohli to announce ODI retirement? Viral picture from London leaves fans in disbelief

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Brad Pitt's mother Jane Etta Pitt, passes away at 84, actor paid tribute to her at FI screening, his words were...
Brad Pitt's mother Jane Etta Pitt, passes away at 84
Viral video: Man performs dangerous stunt on India’s longest bridge in Assam
Viral video: Man performs dangerous stunt on India’s longest bridge in Assam
Viral Qatal girl Revati Mahurkarr on cracking Guru Randhawa's song, how safe film industry is for outsiders: 'There will be people who..' | Exclusive
Viral Qatal girl Revati on Guru Randhawa's song, how safe film industry is..
Over 1000 flights in US cancelled due to..., know what exactly happened
Over 1000 flights in US cancelled due to..., know what exactly happened
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Step-by-step recipe to make sugar-free laddoos for diabetic patients
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Step-by-step recipe to make sugar-free laddoos for diabetic
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and other South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE