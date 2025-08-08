Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees: No Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG stars lead the new era
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been omitted from the 30-man shortlist for the 2025 Ballon d'Or, signifying a significant change following their extended reign over the award. This is the second year in a row that neither Messi nor Ronaldo has received a nomination.
The nominees for the Ballon d'Or 2025, encompassing both male and female categories, have been revealed, along with contenders for other prestigious awards, in anticipation of the ceremony scheduled for September this year. This event celebrates the significant football achievements of the year on a global scale. The lists prominently feature exceptional players from both Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, who secured the Champions League title in the men's and women's competitions, respectively, as reported by Sports Illustrated.
The previous season showcased remarkable performances across various leagues; however, once again, the leading European leagues have taken center stage in the nominees list. Last year, Manchester City midfielder Rodri claimed the Men's Ballon d'Or Award, while Aitana Bonmatí from Barcelona received the women's Ballon d'Or accolade.
Nevertheless, Rodri is absent from the nominees this year due to an ACL injury sustained in September 2024, which kept him off the pitch for a significant duration. Additionally, prominent figures such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are conspicuously missing from this year's nominations.
Full Nominations For Ballon d'Or
Men's Ballon d'Or:
Ballon d'Or Féminin nominees:
Dembélé is regarded as the leading candidate for the award, following Paris Saint-Germain's triumph in the Champions League in Munich against Inter Milan. In addition to this, the team also secured the Ligue 1 title and their domestic cup. Other contenders for the accolade include Yamal, Raphinha, and Salah.
This year's ceremony is set to occur a month earlier than usual. It is planned for Monday, September 22, and will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.
