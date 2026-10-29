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Ballon d'Or Of All Time Award 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo clinches inaugural BOAT award, beats Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 season with Manchester United voted Ballon d'Or of All Time by fans, beating Lionel Messi's 2012 season.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 29, 2026, 11:08 AM IST

Ballon d'Or Of All Time Award 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo clinches inaugural BOAT award, beats Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo clinches the Ballon d'Or of All Time.
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The Ballon d'Or of All Time has been won by Cristiano Ronaldo, who defeated Lionel Messi. In honour of the Ballon d'Or's 70th anniversary, the B.O.A.T. award was created to allow fans to select the best individual season in the organization's history.

What is the B.O.A.T. Award?

To be recognised, a player must be a two-time Ballon d'Or winner. Harry Kane of Bayern Munich recently won the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The organisation specified that B.O.A.T. is separate from the Super Ballon d'Or, which is awarded only once. In the fan vote, Ronaldo's 2008 season with Manchester United was deemed the best, edging out Lionel Messi's 2012 season, in which he scored 91 goals.

Ronaldo's Historic 2008 season

Ronaldo's 2007/08 season is lauded as his best, scoring 42 goals and providing 8 assists. He helped Manchester United win the Premier League and Champions League double, dominating key matches.

He won numerous major awards, including the Premier League Golden Boot, Champions League top scorer, and European Golden Shoe. He was named Premier League Player of the Season, PFA Players' Player of the Year, FWA Footballer of the Year, UEFA Club Footballer of the Year, FIFA World Player of the Year, and Ballon d'Or winner.

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Messi and Ronaldo dominate the top 10

Ronaldo and Messi dominated the final rankings, each securing five spots. Ronaldo's seasons include 2008, 2017, 2016, 2014, and 2013, while Messi's are 2012, 2023, 2015, 2011, and 2009. Messi holds the record with eight Ballon d'Ors, but fans voted Ronaldo's 2008 season as the greatest in the award's history.

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