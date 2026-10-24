Ballon d’Or 2026: Date, time, full nominees list and how to watch live in India

Ousmane Dembélé and Aitana Bonmatí won the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or awards in 2025. Lionel Messi holds the men’s record with eight wins, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s five. A panel of 100 journalists ranks the shortlisted candidates.

The Ballon d'Or known as the Golden Ball is football’s biggest individual award. France Football magazine and UEFA run it, and honestly, nothing else in the sport carries as much weight for a single player.

Back in 1956, journalists started the tradition picking out the best European player each year. In 1995, they opened it up to any player in Europe and by 2007 anyone in the world could win it.

For a stretch, from 2010 to 2015, FIFA teamed up with France Football for the award, but after that, FIFA went its own way, bringing back its own separate prize. These days, the Ballon d'Or is given out based on how players perform during the season—not just the calendar year.

The 2026 Ballon d'Or marks the 70th anniversary and, for the first time, will leave Paris. London gets to host the ceremony, a nod to Sir Stanley Mathews, the award’s first-ever winner.

For this edition, judges will look at what players achieved between August 3, 2025 and July 19, 2026, which lines up with the men’s World Cup final. For women, it’s August 3, 2025 to August 16, 2026, closing out with the women’s AFCON final.

How do they decide who wins?

Journalists from around the world vote, choosing the top players throughout the season. Each country in the top 100 of FIFA’s men’s rankings and the top 50 in the women’s gets a representative. Voters rank their top 10, assigning points that drop as they go down the list. They’re judging on three things—what the player did individually, what their team won, and how much skill and sportsmanship they showed.

Here are the men’s nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or:

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal)

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid and Brazil)

Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich and France)

Ferran Torres (Barcelona, now Paris Saint-Germain and Spain)

William Saliba (Arsenal and France)

Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain and Spain)

Rodri (Manchester City, now Barcelona and Spain)

Declan Rice (Arsenal and England)

Julián Quiñones (Al Qadsiah and Mexico)

Willian Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain and Ecuador)

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich and France)

João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami and Argentina)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal)

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid and France)

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan and Argentina)

Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil)

Sadio Mané (Al Nassr and Senegal)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain and Georgia)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich and England)

Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway)

Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal and Brazil)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United and Portugal)

Luis Díaz (Bayern Munich and Colombia)

Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain and France)

Marc Cucurella (Chelsea, now Real Madrid and Spain)

Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona and Spain)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid and England)

Women’s nominees:

Tessa Wullaert (Inter Milan, now Como and Belgium)

Caroline Weir (Real Madrid, now OL Lyonnes and Scotland)

Momoko Tanikawa (Bayern Munich and Japan)

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City and Jamaica)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal and England)

Wendie Renard (OL Lyonnes and France)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, now London City Lionesses and Spain)

Clàudia Pina (Barcelona and Spain)

Ewa Pajor (Barcelona and Poland)

Vivianne Miedema (Manchester City and Netherlands)

Manaka Matsukubo (North Carolina Courage, now Chelsea and Japan)

Melvine Malard (Manchester United, now Chelsea and France)

Lorena (Kansas City Current and Brazil)

Mapi León (Barcelona, now London City Lionesses and Spain)

Rose Lavelle (Gotham and USA)

Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City and Japan)

Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich and Denmark)

Patri Guijarro (Barcelona and Spain)

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City and England)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona and Norway)

Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes and Haiti)

Cata Coll (Barcelona and Spain)

Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current and Malawi)

Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City and Netherlands)

Scarlett Camberos (Club America and Mexico)

Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal and Spain)

Esmee Brugts (Barcelona and Netherlands)

Klara Bühl (Bayern Munich and Germany)

Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride and Zambia)

Selma Bacha (OL Lyonnes and France)

How to watch in India?

The 70th Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place at London’s Palladium Theatre on October 26 at 8 PM GMT (1:30 AM IST on October 27). DAZN is expected to stream the event free across around 200 territories, with ballondor.com also anticipated to offer access. Indian viewers should verify local coverage options.