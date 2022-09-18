Bajrang Punia wins bronze, becomes first Indian to win 4 medals at World Wrestling Championships

Image Credit: PTI

Bajrang Punia won his fourth medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade on Sunday, beating Puerto Rico's Sebastian Rivera by the skin of his teeth in a 65kg bronze medal match.

Bajrang, who suffered a head injury in the pre-quarterfinals and lost to American John Diakomihalis in the quarterfinals before returning to medal contention on Saturday, came back from 0-6 down to win 11-9. It was his third bronze medal, in addition to a silver.

After giving up six points in 35 seconds, Bajrang responded with a throw and a takedown to tie the game. Rivera reclaimed the lead in the opening period with another two-pointer and subsequently increased it to 9-6.

th Worlds medal for @BajrangPunia



Our Tokyo Olympics BRONZE medalist has bagged a BRONZE again. This time at the Wrestling World Championships (FS 65kg) in Belgrade



His World Championships CV now:



SILVER - 2018

BRONZE - 2013, 2019, 2022#WrestleBelgrade pic.twitter.com/vF1kOEEflL — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 18, 2022

Bajrang, who battled with a bandaged head, narrowed the deficit and overpowered Rivera with two takedowns. A failed video challenge from the Puerto Rican for a move done at the very last second earned Bajrang another point.

Earlier, in the repechage round, Bajrang overcame an 0-4 deficit to defeat Individual World Cup champion Vazgen Tevanyan of Armenia 7-6.

In this edition, India won two bronze medals, one of which was won by Vinesh Phogat.

READ| BCCI unveils Team India's new jersey for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022