Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat named in India’s wrestling squad for World Senior Championships- Check full list

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat (Twitter)

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat are among a slew of top Indian wrestlers named to the World Senior Championships, which will be held in Belgrade, Serbia, from September 10 to 18.

The Indian team was chosen after tryouts at the SAI Training Centres in Lucknow and Sonepat on Monday and Tuesday.

The women's team will be led by Tokyo Olympian Vinesh, who won a hat-trick of gold medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games earlier this month, while the men's freestyle squad will include Olympic medalists Bajrang and Ravi Dahiya, as well as 2019 World Championships silver winner Deepak Punia.

Bajrang (65kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg), who won gold medals at the Birmingham CWG, were granted exemptions from the trials.

The Indian Squad-

Women:

50kg: Retrial to be held; 53kg: Vinesh Phogat; 55kg: Sushma Shooken; 57kg: Sarita Mor; 59kg: Mansi Ahlawat; 62kg: Sonam Malik; 65kg: Shefali; 68kg: Nisha Dahiya; 72kg: Reetika; 76kg: Priyanka

Men:

Freestyle: Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Pankaj Malik (61kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Naveen Malik (70kg), Sagar Jaglan (74kg), Deepak Mirka (79kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Vicky Hooda (92kg), Vicky Chahar (97kg), Dinesh Dhankar (125kg)

Greco-Roman: Arjun Halakurki (55kg), Gyanender (60kg), Neeraj (63kg), Ashu (67kg), Vikas (72kg), Sachin (77kg), Harpreet Singh (82kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Deepanshu (97kg), Satish (130kg).

