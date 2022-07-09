Malaysia Masters 2022: HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka-long - all you need to know about semi-final clash

HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka-long

The lone Indian in the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament is shuttler HS Prannoy. The Indian player beat Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan to storm into the semifinals.

READ | Malaysia Masters: HS Prannoy storms into the semi-finals, PV Sindhu loses in quarterfinals

Prannoy who is in search of his first BWF title in five years defeated Tsuneyama 25-23, 22-20 in the 60-minute men's singles quarterfinal clash. Now, he will be facing Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka-long to book a spot in the final in Kuala Lumpur.

In another men's singles semi-final, Lu Guangzu of China faces Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia.

Head-to-head, the two players have a 4-4 record with the Indian badminton star winning the last three meetings - BWF World Championships 2021, German Open 2022, and Indonesia Open 2022.

When is HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka-long, Malaysia Masters 2022 semi-final match?

The HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka-long, Malaysia Masters 2022 semi-final match is scheduled for July 9 (Saturday).

Where is HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka-long, Malaysia Masters 2022 semi-final match being played?

The HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka-long, Malaysia Masters 2022 semi-final match will be played on Court 1 of Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur.

The HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka-long Malaysia Masters 2022 tournament match will be telecasted on Sports18 channel.

Where to live stream HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka-long, Malaysia Masters 2022 semi-final match?

The HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka-long Malaysia Masters 2022 match can be streamed live on the Voot Select app and on BWF TV on YouTube.

All you need to know about Malaysia Masters 2022:

Date: July 5 -July 10 2022

Tournament Name: Perodua Malaysia Masters 2022

Held in: Kuala Lumpur

Category: BWF World Tour Super 500

Prize Money: US$ 360,000