Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty rank No. 1 in BWF doubles for the first time ever

After winning the historic Gold medal in men's doubles in the Asian Games, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty rose to the No. 1 spot in the BWF rankings.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have made history by becoming the first Indian doubles pair to achieve the No. 1 ranking in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Rankings in men's doubles. This achievement follows their remarkable gold medal-winning performance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

In the latest BWF Rankings update on October 10, Satwik and Chirag rose two spots to secure the No. 1 position in men's doubles, surpassing Indonesia's Fajar Alfan and Muhammad Ardianto as well as the Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.

This accomplishment puts them in elite company, as only a handful of Indian badminton players or pairs have achieved the No. 1 ranking in BWF history. Legendary Prakash Padukone was the first to achieve this feat in men's singles rankings in 1980, followed by Saina Nehwal in women's singles rankings in 2015, and Kidambi Srikanth in men's singles rankings in 2018.

Satwik and Chirag's ascent to the top ranking was bolstered by their outstanding performances in various tournaments throughout 2023. They have secured victories in prestigious events such as the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the 2022 Thomas Cup, and a bronze medal at the 2022 World Championships. However, their crowning achievement came with their historic gold medal win at the Asian Games 2023, where they clinched India's first-ever badminton gold at the Asian Games.

In the Asian Games final, Satwik and Chirag defeated the South Korean pair of Choi Sol Guy and Kim Won Ho in straight games to secure the gold medal. Their success at the Asian Games is particularly significant for Indian badminton, as it marks a historic milestone that had been elusive for the country since badminton was introduced to the Games.

In addition to their Asian Games triumph, Satwik and Chirag have had a fruitful 2023, with victories at the Asia Championships, Indonesia Super 1000, Korea Super 500, and Swiss Open Super 300. Their consistent performance and dedication have led to their well-deserved No. 1 ranking in men's doubles, making them a source of pride for Indian badminton enthusiasts.