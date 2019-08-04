Badminton: Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty upset reigning champions to lift Thailand Open

On Sunday, Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty upset World Number 2 and reigning world champions Li Jun Hui and Yu Chen Liu 21-19, 18-21, 21-18 to win the Thailand Open Doubles title.

It is already being called a watershed moment for Indian doubles.

Former Captain of the Indian Hockey Team and CEO Olympic Gold Quest Viren Rasquinha wrote: “Satwik and Chirag have shown that anything is possible when you ‘believe’. This is just so huge for Indian sport. Congrats.”

The duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated South Korean Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol by 22-20, 22-24, 21-9 in the semi-final match of Thailand Open on Saturday.

Earlier, Indian ace shuttlers Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, and HS Pranoy were knocked out of the Thailand Open.

India will at least have a medal in the ongoing Thailand Open as Rankireddy and Shetty will play for the gold medal match on August 4.