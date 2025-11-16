Bad News for Virat Kohli's IPL team: RCB under fire for retaining Yash Dayal amid rape allegations, netizens say 'sharam karlo'

RCB is facing backlash retaining fast bowler Yash Dayal ahead of the 2026 IPL season. See posts here

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has drawn significant criticism from fans for retaining fast bowler Yash Dayal for the IPL 2026 season. Despite facing two criminal cases involving serious allegations of sexual abuse and rape, the franchise chose to keep the 27-year-old pacer under a Rs 5 crore contract. Social media platforms were flooded with disapproval following the IPL retention deadline on November 15, 2025.

Yash Dayal's controvery

Yash Dayal's legal troubles started earlier in 2025 with two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against him. In the first case, filed in Ghaziabad, a woman accused him of sexual and financial exploitation during their relationship. She alleged that Dayal had promised marriage but became violent and harassing when confronted. The FIR was registered in July under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means.

A second, more serious accusation has surfaced, this time from Jaipur. A woman has come forward, alleging that Dayal repeatedly raped her over two years, beginning when she was just 17. She claims he exploited her aspirations for a cricket career, using it as a pretext to assault her in a hotel during IPL matches. Due to her age at the time, this case includes charges under the POCSO Act and B endothelium NS.

While Dayal has been granted temporary protection from arrest in the Ghaziabad case by the Allahabad High Court, investigations continue in both matters. In response to the allegations, he has also been barred from participating in Uttar Pradesh's domestic T20 league.

Why RCB retained Yash Dayal?

Despite the lack of legal obligation for franchises to act on pending cases, the decision to retain Yash Dayal has sparked scrutiny regarding accountability within Indian cricket. Dayal has not played competitively since RCB's IPL 2025 title victory, and has been absent from domestic tournaments due to the ongoing scandals. While some reports suggest the franchise hopes he can clear his name or return in good health, the move has negatively impacted the team's reputation, especially among supporters who were disappointed by the actions of a champion team.

Social media slams RCB

Fans have expressed their discontent online. One user's tweet said, "What a shameless franchise," and another labeled the decision as "SHAMEFUL" for supporting a player facing a POCSO case.

"Yash Dayal should have been detained not retained," said a seperate user

"Yash Dayal who has a POSCO case going on currently and has been accused by multiple woman of misconduct has been retained by RCB. Meanwhile his state team UP had already dropped him due to these allegations. Shame on RCB," said another user.

RCB retained list ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Rajat Patidar (C), Virat Kohli, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Phil Salt (WK), Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, and Nuwan Thushara.