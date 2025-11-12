BAD news for Virat Kohli fans! No IPL in Bengaluru: RCB home matches set to move out from Chinnaswamy Stadium to...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Did Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan really marry for second time? Cricketer responds to viral photo, says...

Govinda Hospitalised: How Bollywood’s 'Hero No. 1' scripted his own downfall

Anunay Sood Death: Family to hold prayer meet in Delhi today to honour travel influencer's remarkable journey

Hospitalised Prem Chopra is 'concerned about Dharamendra's health', ailing veteran actor's son-in-law confirms, says...

Meet Bihar's first woman IPS officer, married at 19 to IFS officer, cracked UPSC after separation; her name is...; she remarried IPS officer...

Govinda LATEST health update: Actor undergoes tests after being advised to see neurologist, reports awaited, says manager

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Here are the top 10 highlights of what we know so far

Abhishek Sharma gets motivational tattoo ahead of South Africa Series; Know meaning behind his three-word tattoo

SSC CHSL Exam 2025 Tier 1 starting from Today: Admit card and other documents to carry, shift timings, exam guidelines

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja kept staring at Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan's photos during pregnancy, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Did Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan really marry for second time? Cricketer responds to viral photo, says...

Did Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan really marry for second time?

Govinda Hospitalised: How Bollywood’s 'Hero No. 1' scripted his own downfall

Govinda Hospitalised: How Bollywood’s 'Hero No. 1' scripted his own downfall

Anunay Sood Death: Family to hold prayer meet in Delhi today to honour travel influencer's remarkable journey

Anunay Sood Death: Family to hold prayer meet in Delhi today to honour him

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bollywood comedy king's life story

Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bolly

Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, Abhay Deol's father, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...

Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015

Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more

Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema

HomeSports

SPORTS

BAD news for Virat Kohli fans! No IPL in Bengaluru: RCB home matches set to move out from Chinnaswamy Stadium to...

RCB's home games for IPL 2026 might be shifted from the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium to Pune’s MCA Stadium after a tragic stampede earlier this year. This would mark the first time in IPL history that RCB plays all home matches outside Bengaluru. The final decision is yet to be confirmed.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 09:58 AM IST

BAD news for Virat Kohli fans! No IPL in Bengaluru: RCB home matches set to move out from Chinnaswamy Stadium to...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), having finally claimed their maiden IPL title in 2025 after 17 years of heartbreak, were looking forward to a special season in 2026. As the defending champions, RCB fans had eagerly anticipated seeing their team play at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, celebrating their title defence on home soil. However, recent reports have cast doubt on this dream, as discussions are underway for the team to play all their home games at a different venue.

The Tragic Incident at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

The primary reason behind this potential move is the tragic stampede that occurred earlier this year during the RCB victory parade at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The stampede, which resulted in the loss of several innocent lives, has raised concerns over the stadium’s safety. In the wake of the incident, the Karnataka authorities have reportedly declared the venue unfit to host large events, making it a challenging environment for the franchise to hold its home matches in IPL 2026.

Pune's MCA Stadium as a Potential New Home

According to a report from The Times of India, the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune has emerged as a potential host for RCB's home games next season. MCA secretary Kamlesh Pai confirmed that his organisation had offered their stadium to RCB, and preliminary discussions are underway. However, the final decision hinges on resolving some technical details before an official announcement can be made. If these issues are ironed out, Pune could become RCB’s new home for the 2026 IPL season.

The First Time RCB Would Play Away from Home

If the shift to Pune goes through, it will mark a historic first for RCB in the 18-year history of the IPL. The franchise has always played its home matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, creating a unique bond with its passionate supporters in Bengaluru. While RCB has faced venue changes in the past, such as during the 2009 IPL when the tournament was shifted to South Africa due to the general elections, or during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2022) when matches were held in neutral venues, this would be the first time RCB’s home ground is permanently replaced due to external factors.

A Blow to Fans, But Safety Comes First

For RCB supporters, the news of potentially losing their home venue for IPL 2026 is a major disappointment. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has long been a fortress for the team, with fans known for their unwavering support. However, given the tragic events that unfolded earlier this year, the need for safety and security must take precedence. If Pune becomes RCB’s new home for the season, both the team and their fans will need to adjust to this unexpected change, all while hoping that the franchise can continue their winning ways in their new surroundings.

ALSO READ: RCB up for sale: Adani Group, Adar Poonawalla among 6 BIG names chasing 2025 IPL champions

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Did Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan really marry for second time? Cricketer responds to viral photo, says...
Did Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan really marry for second time?
Govinda Hospitalised: How Bollywood’s 'Hero No. 1' scripted his own downfall
Govinda Hospitalised: How Bollywood’s 'Hero No. 1' scripted his own downfall
Anunay Sood Death: Family to hold prayer meet in Delhi today to honour travel influencer's remarkable journey
Anunay Sood Death: Family to hold prayer meet in Delhi today to honour him
Hospitalised Prem Chopra is 'concerned about Dharamendra's health', ailing veteran actor's son-in-law confirms, says...
Hospitalised Prem Chopra is 'concerned about Dharamendra's health'
Govinda LATEST health update: Actor undergoes tests after being advised to see neurologist, reports awaited, says manager
Govinda LATEST health update: Actor undergoes tests after being advised to see..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bollywood comedy king's life story
Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bolly
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, Abhay Deol's father, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE