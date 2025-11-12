BAD news for Virat Kohli fans! No IPL in Bengaluru: RCB home matches set to move out from Chinnaswamy Stadium to...

RCB's home games for IPL 2026 might be shifted from the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium to Pune’s MCA Stadium after a tragic stampede earlier this year. This would mark the first time in IPL history that RCB plays all home matches outside Bengaluru. The final decision is yet to be confirmed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), having finally claimed their maiden IPL title in 2025 after 17 years of heartbreak, were looking forward to a special season in 2026. As the defending champions, RCB fans had eagerly anticipated seeing their team play at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, celebrating their title defence on home soil. However, recent reports have cast doubt on this dream, as discussions are underway for the team to play all their home games at a different venue.

The Tragic Incident at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

The primary reason behind this potential move is the tragic stampede that occurred earlier this year during the RCB victory parade at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The stampede, which resulted in the loss of several innocent lives, has raised concerns over the stadium’s safety. In the wake of the incident, the Karnataka authorities have reportedly declared the venue unfit to host large events, making it a challenging environment for the franchise to hold its home matches in IPL 2026.

Pune's MCA Stadium as a Potential New Home

According to a report from The Times of India, the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune has emerged as a potential host for RCB's home games next season. MCA secretary Kamlesh Pai confirmed that his organisation had offered their stadium to RCB, and preliminary discussions are underway. However, the final decision hinges on resolving some technical details before an official announcement can be made. If these issues are ironed out, Pune could become RCB’s new home for the 2026 IPL season.

The First Time RCB Would Play Away from Home

If the shift to Pune goes through, it will mark a historic first for RCB in the 18-year history of the IPL. The franchise has always played its home matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, creating a unique bond with its passionate supporters in Bengaluru. While RCB has faced venue changes in the past, such as during the 2009 IPL when the tournament was shifted to South Africa due to the general elections, or during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2022) when matches were held in neutral venues, this would be the first time RCB’s home ground is permanently replaced due to external factors.

A Blow to Fans, But Safety Comes First

For RCB supporters, the news of potentially losing their home venue for IPL 2026 is a major disappointment. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has long been a fortress for the team, with fans known for their unwavering support. However, given the tragic events that unfolded earlier this year, the need for safety and security must take precedence. If Pune becomes RCB’s new home for the season, both the team and their fans will need to adjust to this unexpected change, all while hoping that the franchise can continue their winning ways in their new surroundings.