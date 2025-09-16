BAD News for Pakistan: ICC refuses to remove Andy Pycroft from referees panel over handshake row, here's all you need to know

ICC has rejected Pakistan's demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from Asia Cup.

In a significant development for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council has denied its request to remove match referee Andy Pycroft. The request was made due to his actions in the 'no handshake controversy' during the Asia Cup 2025 match against India. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also leads the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), had urgently requested Pycroft's removal. This was due to his 'no handshake' message to Pakistan captain Salman Agha during the toss in the India match.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council, alleging that match referee Andy Pycroft instructed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with India’s Suryakumar Yadav during the toss before their Asia Cup clash on Sunday, September 14.

Reports indicate that Pakistan has said that they would withdraw from the Asia Cup if the ICC does not comply with their request.

ICC' response on Pakistan's plea

"Late last night, ICC had sent a reply to PCB stating that Pycroft won't be removed and their plea has been rejected," an ICC source told news agency PTI.

Andy Pycroft is scheduled to officiate Pakistan’s final group stage match against the UAE on Wednesday. It remains to be seen if the team will withdraw due to the ongoing situation.

Pakistan team manager Naved Cheema filed a complaint with the ACC. The complaint alleged that it was Pycroft’s insistence that team sheets were not exchanged between the two captains on Sunday, which is standard practice.

Pycroft is one of the most experienced match referees on the International Cricket Council’s Elite Panel. He has officiated in 695 international matches.

According to a report in PTI, the situation arose because of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Director of Cricket Operations, Usman Walha, who did not tell Salman about the rules and regulations that are to be followed during the Asia Cup.

“Walha should have released a statement at the toss itself when the two captains didn’t shake hands. Naqvi apparently was furious as he handled it poorly,” a PCB source said.

Suryakkumar Yadav on handshake row

During the post-match press confrence, on being asked about not shaking hands with the Pakistan team following the match, Indian skipper Suryakumar said, "Our government and BCCI were aligned. When we came here, we took a call. We were here to just play the game. We gave them a proper reply."

The Indian skipper was also asked on the trolling and backlash Team India received for going ahead with the match despite the Pahalgam terror attacks in April and Indian Armed Forces' consequent Operation Sindoor following it, saying that the team had decided to cut down on the outside noise.

"We had shut down 70 to 80 per cent outside noise. Our players and support staff had talked about cutting down as much outside noise as possible. So that we could execute our plans well. I do not know what is happening outside and players keep me away from it, and other players and support staff try to stay away from that. Only then you can plan and execute with a clear mind and crowd supports us well," he said.