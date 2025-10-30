BAD news for cricket fans: 17-year-old cricketer dies after being hit by ball, his name is..., he was from…

The tragic event unfolded early Tuesday evening at Walley Tew Reserve in Ferntree Gully, located in Melbourne’s southeast. Read here to know what exactly happened

A devastating incident has once again rocked the Australian cricket community, occurring eleven years after the tragic loss of Phil Hughes. 17-year-old Ben Austin died in Melbourne after being struck in the neck by a ball during a training session. The young player was preparing for a T20 match when the incident happened. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the injuries proved fatal, reopening painful memories within the cricketing world.

What exactly happened?

The tragic event unfolded early Tuesday evening at Walley Tew Reserve in Ferntree Gully, located in Melbourne’s southeast. Ben Austin was in the nets, preparing for a T20 game scheduled for Wednesday against Eildon Park. Reports indicate that the young cricketer was wearing a helmet at the time the ball struck him in the head and neck area.

After the incident, a medical emergency team was immediately called to the ground to provide initial treatment. The young cricketer was then sent to Monash Medical Centre and placed on life support. However, the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club sadly confirmed his death on Thursday morning.

“We are absolutely devastated by the passing of Ben, and the impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community,” the club statement read. “We ask you to please respect the privacy of Ben’s family during this time.”

The statement further read, “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family – Jace, Tracey, Cooper & Zach, his extended family, his friends and to all of those who knew Ben and the joy that he brought. We ask you to please respect the privacy of Ben’s family during this time. Jace & Tracey would like to thank Ambulance Vic, the Police, the Monash Children’s Hospital and those people who assisted on Tuesday. Further details will be shared as they become known, and we will advise of these through our usual process. We ask for your continued support in this time of grieving. May Ben Rest in Peace."

Who was Ben Austin?

Ben Austin, a dedicated sportsman, was actively involved in both Aussie Rules football and cricket. He played for Ferntree Gully, Mulgrave, and Eildon Park Cricket Clubs. Arnie Walters, president of the Ferntree Gully and District Cricket Association, expressed deep sorrow, describing the young player's death as an "enormous loss" for the community.

Meanwhile, this devastating event comes just over a decade after the passing of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, who succumbed to injuries sustained when he was struck in the neck by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2014.