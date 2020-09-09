Babita Phogat backs Kangana Ranaut; says 'brave sisters like her are born rarely'

In the ongoing turmoil between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Kangana Ranaut, Indian wrestler Babita Phogat has come in support of the actor.

The Shiv Sena-controlled BMC today demolished "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of Kangana, a civic official said. The Bombay High Court, however, has asked the BMC to stop demolition work.

Showing her support to the 33-year-old actor, Babita Phogat on Twitter wrote, "बॉलीवुड की मोमबत्ती गैंग अब कहां सो रही है। अब कोई अवार्ड वापसी नहीं करेगा।कंगना जैसी बहादुर बहन देशवासियों कभी-कभी पैदा होती है इनको टूटने मत देना। बहन के साथ पूरा देश खड़ा है। @KanganaTeam". (Where is Bollywood's Candle Gang sleeping now? Nobody will return the award now. Brave sisters like her are born rarely, do not let them break. The whole country stands with you).

Kangana has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena. In a series of tweets, Kangana slammed the BMC officials. She tweeted, "As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport, Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher."

She also wrote, "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy."