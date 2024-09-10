Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'My path to healing...': Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gives big update on cancer treatment

AIAPGET 2024: Counselling registration starts today, check details here

Meet man, India's richest beggar, who owns two flats in Mumbai, has net worth of...

Meet actor, who flopped in Bollywood, became star on television, one show ruined career, had no work for 6 years, now...

Babar Azam to be sacked as captain again? Here’s what coaches Kirsten, Gillespie tell PCB

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'My path to healing...': Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gives big update on cancer treatment

'My path to healing...': Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gives big update on cancer treatment

AIAPGET 2024: Counselling registration starts today, check details here

AIAPGET 2024: Counselling registration starts today, check details here

Meet man, India's richest beggar, who owns two flats in Mumbai, has net worth of...

Meet man, India's richest beggar, who owns two flats in Mumbai, has net worth of...

Diabetes diet: 8 fruits that can increase blood sugar levels

Diabetes diet: 8 fruits that can increase blood sugar levels

5 stunning images of Mars captured by NASA

5 stunning images of Mars captured by NASA

10 best films of Anurag Kashyap

10 best films of Anurag Kashyap

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Meet actor, who flopped in Bollywood, became star on television, one show ruined career, had no work for 6 years, now...

Meet actor, who flopped in Bollywood, became star on television, one show ruined career, had no work for 6 years, now...

Govinda had a huge crush on this actress while being married to Sunita: 'It's difficult for a man to resist her'

Govinda had a huge crush on this actress while being married to Sunita: 'It's difficult for a man to resist her'

Ranbir Kapoor to play dual roles in Ramayana, will reunite with Amitabh Bachchan after Brahmastra, Big B will play...

Ranbir Kapoor to play dual roles in Ramayana, will reunite with Amitabh Bachchan after Brahmastra, Big B will play...

HomeSports

Sports

Babar Azam to be sacked as captain again? Here’s what coaches Kirsten, Gillespie tell PCB

Babar Azam was sacked from white ball captaincy after 2023 ODI World Cup round robin exit in India and his replacement Shaheen Shah Afridi was removed after one bad series.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 06:25 AM IST

Babar Azam to be sacked as captain again? Here’s what coaches Kirsten, Gillespie tell PCB
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan's white and red ball head coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie have advised the country's cricket board against changing the captains in haste after recent shoddy performances across formats.

Babar Azam was sacked from white ball captaincy after 2023 ODI World Cup round robin exit in India and his replacement Shaheen Shah Afridi was removed after one bad series. Similarly in Tests, after Babar resigned, Shan Masood was named captain but after 0-2 Test series defeat to Bangladesh, there are calls for his immediate ouster.

A PCB source however told PTI that recent media speculations about Masood and Babar's sacking is nothing more than kite flying.

“There has been no discussion on changing the captains as the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has left it up to the two coaches and selectors to decide on the captaincy,” he said.

“And Kirsten and Gillespie are very clear that Shan and Babar both need to be given a proper run before judging their leadership abilities,” the source added.

He said that both coaches wanted continuity in captaincy and have conveyed this to the board very clearly.

He also made it clear that the captaincy or team selections would not be up for discussion when the board holds its one-day workshop titled cricket connection later this month in Lahore.

“That workshop is being held to hear the views of all stakeholders, mainly the domestic team coaches, selectors and contracted players so that the board is able to bridge the gap between domestic cricket and international cricket standards,” he said.

The source also informed that Gillespie who would join via video link and Kirsten who would be present himself at the workshop had told the PCB chief that patience and continuity in policies was required to get long term results from the team across formats.

“The workshop is basically being held because both the coaches want the domestic team coaches to have a clear picture of what is required from them to ensure a flow of players who can be considered for selection for the national teams in all formats,” he said.

Asked who would be appointed captain for the ODI series later this year in Australia and South Africa or for the Champions Trophy, the source said it would probably be Babar to maintain continuity in white ball formats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Pathum Nissanka's ton helps Sri Lanka beat England to secure first Test win on English soil since...

Pathum Nissanka's ton helps Sri Lanka beat England to secure first Test win on English soil since...

Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 may miss 2025 release, film gets delayed for months for this reason

Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 may miss 2025 release, film gets delayed for months for this reason

Meet man, who worked as daily wager, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Meet man, who worked as daily wager, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

GOAT box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay film continues to roar, earns Rs 280 crore in opening weekend

US Shooting: Several people shot near rural area in Kentucky; suspect at large

US Shooting: Several people shot near rural area in Kentucky; suspect at large

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement