Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

Babar Azam gets Sitara-E-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s 3rd highest national honour

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has been honoured with Sitara-E-Imtiaz. He has been given the award for his contribution to national pride.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

Babar Azam gets Sitara-E-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s 3rd highest national honour
Image: Instagram

Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam has received the country’s 3rd highest award and one of the most prestigious civilian honour, Sitara-E-Imtiaz. He posted a picture on Instagram about receiving the honour. He wrote, “Immense honour to have received Sitara-e-Imtiaz in the presence of my mother and father. This award is for my parents, fans and the people of Pakistan.”

The award is given to people who have done exemplary work for the nation’s prestige in the field of national interest, world peace and culture. Azam has been serving his country as a sports ambassador since many years.

Considered one of the finest batsmen in the world in modern day cricket, Azam is also the captain of the national team. He has been one of the most significant batsmen who changed the face of contemporary cricket.

Azam has played 85 innings in 47 Test matches for Pakistan, and has scored 3696 runs at an average of 48.6. He has led Pakistan during its sensational win against Australia recently.

In ODIs, Azam is credited with 4813 runs in 93 innings with an impressive average of 59.4. This is the reason fans keep comparing him with Indian legend Virat Kohli who has an average of 57.3 after 265 innings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babar Azam (@babarazam)

Azam has also played 94 innings in T20Is at an average of 41.4 for 3355 runs.

READ | Virat Kohli Intentionally bumps into Marcus Stoinis, watch Australian star’s reaction

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
Tina Dabi, Srushti Deshmukh, Athar Khan: Check out most followed IAS officers on social media
76% Indians suffering from Vitamin D deficiency: Eat these Vitamin D-rich foods for good health
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Cycle in style with these 10 cool biking gadgets, accessories
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Check out Sehri and Iftar timings for March 23, 24
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.