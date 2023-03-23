Babar Azam gets Sitara-E-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s 3rd highest national honour

Image: Instagram

Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam has received the country’s 3rd highest award and one of the most prestigious civilian honour, Sitara-E-Imtiaz. He posted a picture on Instagram about receiving the honour. He wrote, “Immense honour to have received Sitara-e-Imtiaz in the presence of my mother and father. This award is for my parents, fans and the people of Pakistan.”

The award is given to people who have done exemplary work for the nation’s prestige in the field of national interest, world peace and culture. Azam has been serving his country as a sports ambassador since many years.

Considered one of the finest batsmen in the world in modern day cricket, Azam is also the captain of the national team. He has been one of the most significant batsmen who changed the face of contemporary cricket.

Azam has played 85 innings in 47 Test matches for Pakistan, and has scored 3696 runs at an average of 48.6. He has led Pakistan during its sensational win against Australia recently.

In ODIs, Azam is credited with 4813 runs in 93 innings with an impressive average of 59.4. This is the reason fans keep comparing him with Indian legend Virat Kohli who has an average of 57.3 after 265 innings.

Azam has also played 94 innings in T20Is at an average of 41.4 for 3355 runs.

