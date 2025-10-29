Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's THIS unwanted T20I record on comeback match vs South Africa, it is...

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam made his comeback to T20I match on Tuesday. However, on his comeback Babar surpassed Virat Kohli's one of the unwanted records. He achieved this unwanted feat in 122 innings.

Babar Azam's much-anticipated return to Pakistan's T20I side ended in disappointment as he was dismissed for a two-ball duck in the first T20I against South Africa in Rawalpindi on October 28. The Pakistan captain, who had missed several bilateral series and the Asia Cup 2025, failed to make an impact in his comeback match. Azam mistimed a length ball from Corbin Bosch, going across the line, and was caught at cover.

Babar Azam's unwanted Record

With this duck, Babar Azam now has eight ducks in T20I cricket, surpassing Virat Kohli's unwanted record of seven ducks in 117 T20I innings. Azam achieved this unwanted feat in 122 innings, making him one of the top Pakistani batters with the most ducks in T20Is. The record for the most ducks in T20Is is held by Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka, who has been dismissed for nought on 14 occasions.

Pakistan's disappointing performance

Pakistan's batting performance was disappointing, with the team succumbing to a 55-run loss against South Africa. The Proteas successfully defended 194, riding on a brilliant all-round display from George Linde. Babar Azam, who is nine runs away from being the highest run-getter in T20Is, would look to make a significant contribution in the upcoming matches.

Series shifts to Lahore

The action for the rest of the series shifts to Lahore, with the second game set to be played on October 31. Pakistan will look to bounce back from their disappointing performance in the first T20I and level the series. Babar Azam's performance will be crucial in Pakistan's chances of winning the series