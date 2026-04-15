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'Ayush Mhatre is special': CSK batter Dewald Brevis praises youngster as team makes strong comeback

Dewald Brevis made a confident return from injury as CSK beat KKR by 32 runs, saying the comeback helped him regain rhythm and confidence. He also praised young batter Ayush Mhatre as a 'special' talent for his fearless approach.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 02:10 PM IST

'Ayush Mhatre is special': CSK batter Dewald Brevis praises youngster as team makes strong comeback
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Dewald Brevis made a confident return to action for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they registered a 32-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The South African batter said he was happy to regain rhythm after injury and also praised young teammate Ayush Mhatre, calling him a 'special' talent for his fearless approach.

Strong return boosts Brevis' confidence:

Brevis missed the early part of the season because of a side strain but expressed happiness about his return to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which resulted in a 32-run victory. He said the comeback helped him regain confidence and rhythm.

'It was fun; I enjoyed it. It was great to be out here in front of the crowd, very special,' Brevis said, adding that spending time getting used to the wicket conditions also helped him settle back into rhythm.

His ability to dive throughout the field and his time spent in the centre of the field after his injury layoff enabled him to build his comfort. The South African batter described his comeback as a difficult but fulfilling experience because the victory augmented his achievements, making the match more significant for him.

'Confidence is back' after injury layoff:

The South African batter said that his time away from baseball because of injury brought him difficulties, which he now handles better after his return to the sport. He needed to regain his match rhythm, which he considered essential to his recovery process.

Also read: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, 5 players with most runs for single team in IPL history

High praise for Ayush Mhatre:

Brevis described Ayush Mhatre as "special" because he recognised Mhatre's exceptional batting skills. He praised his fearless approach and ability to play naturally in pressure situations. 'Mhatre is special, he’s young and he plays the way he does…It’s brilliant to see how he plays. The player approaches each ball by watching the pitch and then choosing his hitting direction according to what he sees,' Brevis said.

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