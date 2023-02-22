Ayesha Omar on Shoaib Malik: Will never be attracted to a married guy

Image: Instagram

A couple of weeks ago, the media in India and Pakistan was rife with the speculative stories of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and ace Indian tennis star Sania Mirza’s separation. It was alleged that Pakistani model Ayesha Omar was the reason behind it.

Omar recently shot with Malik for a TV campaign, and it was said that she is quite close to Malik. Then there were social media posts by Mirza and Malik that add fuel to the fire. However, the confirmed reports of any official separation between Malik and Mirza never came into picture.

Now, Ayesha Omar has featured on the Shoaib Akhtar Show where she has given juicy statements. One of them is about not being attracted to married guys. Akhtar gets candid with Omar in a promo doing rounds on social media and asks about her ‘revealing’ clothes in a TVC. To which, Omar asks back, ‘Who said that’?

She also went on to say that ‘I will never be attracted to married or committed guys, everybody knows that about me.’

Akhtar probed more into the matter and talked about the ‘controversy’ surrounding Omar and Malik. To which, Omar responds by saying, ‘That was more on the other side of the border’. She indicated that the Indian media was more involved with the rumour than the Pakistani media.

Malik and Mirza are married since 2010. This was Malik’s second marriage. Malik and Mirza have a kid called Izhaan.

READ | Sania Mirza's car collection can inspire envy, most expensive BMW costs Rs 1.7 crore, check photos