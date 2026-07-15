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Axar Patel joins Sachin Tendulkar and Hardik Pandya in rare ODI feat

Axar Patel’s 4/62 and unbeaten 57 helped India beat England by 6 wickets in the 1st ODI at Birmingham. He joined Sachin and Hardik in a rare away ODI record.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 03:37 PM IST

Axar Patel joins Sachin Tendulkar and Hardik Pandya in rare ODI feat
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Axar Patel had a dream game in Birmingham. He took 4 wickets and then scored an unbeaten 57 to help India beat England by 6 wickets in the 1st ODI on July 14. With this, he became only the third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and Hardik Pandya to score a fifty and take 4 wickets in an away ODI.

Axar starts with both bat and ball

At Edgbaston, India bowled first. In 9.5 overs, Axar captured 4 wickets while conceding 62 runs. India was able to limit England to 258 in 47.5 overs due to its bowling. Axar entered the chase of 259 and played a composed knock. He stayed until the very end and scored 57 off 52 balls. With six wickets remaining, India achieved the goal in 45.2 overs. Axar won the Player of the Match as well.

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Joins the elite list with Sachin and Hardik

With his performance in Birmingham, Axar joined a unique club. Before him, only two other Indians had taken four or more wickets and scored fifty or more runs in an away ODI. In 1998, Sachin Tendulkar defeated Australia in Dhaka with 141 runs and 4/38. In 2022, Hardik Pandya scored 71 runs and took 4/24 against England in Manchester. In 2026, Axar equalled them with 57 runs and 4/62 against England.

He became the third Indian to take four wickets and score fifty in an ODI against England. Hardik Pandya came in second in Manchester in 2022, after Yuvraj Singh in Indore in 2008, with 118 runs and 4/28. To help India cross the finish line, Axar hit his fifty in 39 balls and shared a crucial 102-run partnership with Washington Sundar, who scored 52.

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