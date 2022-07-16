Avinash Sable, Murali Shreeshankar qualify for finals of their respective events at WAC 2022

Avinash Sable, Murali Shreeshankar qualify for finals of respective events at WAC 2022

India's Avinash Sable and Murali Shreeshankar have qualified for the finals of their respective events at the ongoing World Athletics Championships 2022.

Avinash finished 3rd in the third heat on Saturday, to secure automatic qualification to the final event of the 3000-metre steeplechase.

Elsewhere, Murali Shreeshankar qualified for the final event of the Long Jump, after finishing 2nd in Group B qualifiers.

Shreeshankar registered an 8-metre long jump, which was the seventh longest in the overall qualifiers.

