Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Avinash Sable, Murali Shreeshankar qualify for finals of their respective events at WAC 2022

Indian pair Avinash Sable and Murali Shreeshankar qualified for the finals of their respective events at the ongoing World Athletics Championship.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

Avinash Sable, Murali Shreeshankar qualify for finals of their respective events at WAC 2022
Avinash Sable, Murali Shreeshankar qualify for finals of respective events at WAC 2022

India's Avinash Sable and Murali Shreeshankar have qualified for the finals of their respective events at the ongoing World Athletics Championships 2022. 

Avinash finished 3rd in the third heat on Saturday, to secure automatic qualification to the final event of the 3000-metre steeplechase.

Elsewhere, Murali Shreeshankar qualified for the final event of the Long Jump, after finishing 2nd in Group B qualifiers. 

READ| World Athletics Championship 2022: Where to watch Neeraj Chopra and other Indian athletes in India

Shreeshankar registered an 8-metre long jump, which was the seventh longest in the overall qualifiers. 

More to follow...

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 final answer key 2021 released at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.