Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

'Average selectors ke decision bhi average honge': Shoaib Akhtar questions Pakistan team selection for T20 World Cup

Pakistan are placed in Group B and will begin their quest for a second title against India on October 24 in Melbourne.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 09:46 PM IST

'Average selectors ke decision bhi average honge': Shoaib Akhtar questions Pakistan team selection for T20 World Cup
Shoaib Akhtar; Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan on Thursday named their 15-man squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be held in Australia next month. After recovering from a knee injury, Shaheen Afridi will rejoin the team. There was also a lot of pressure from fans and the cricket fraternity to select Shan Masood, who has been in great form recently, and he managed to find a place as well.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, on the other hand, was enraged by the team selection, lashing out at Pakistan Cricket Board chief selector Mohammad Wasim and current head coach Saqlain Mushtaq.

Akhtar came heavy on selectors for not specifically including Fakhar Zaman in the main squad as an opener with Babar Azam instead selecting him as a reserve player.

“Pakistan Cricket Board ne kya select kiya he team. Problem middle order ka that but unhone kaha ki consistency ke saath hum aisa decision karenge jo aapko bara pasand ayeaga, matlab humlog aisa bura decision lenge ki middle order change hi nehi karenge. Fakhar Zaman, I have told this a million times before, give him those six overs. Australia me ball usse suit karega but Babar Azam ko upr hi rakhna,” he said.

The veteran pacer then slammed the head selector for his "ordinary judgments" and chastised his former teammate and current coach Saqlain for his lack of knowledge of T20 cricket. He eventually predicted that Pakistan's World Cup team will be eliminated in the first round.


“Jab chief selector average hoga unke decision bhi average honge. Saqlain(Mushtaq) last played cricket in 2002, I don’t want to say this as he is my friend, but I don’ think he has any idea about T20 cricket. I don’t think this is your forte. Meanwhile, Mohammad Yousuf is not even there is the team. Had he been there, how could our batting not perform?

"Yousuf is an asset in the dressing room, but I don’t know how much say he has in this team. Iftikhar Ahmed is Misbah part two. Mashallah, we had Rizwan and now he has Iftikhar for company. With this team, we might get knocked out in the first round itself. I am really scared as our batting has no depth. Our captain is also not cut out for this format as he always looks for classic cover drives. He wants to look classic," said Shoaib Akhtar.


Pakistan are placed in Group B and will begin their quest for a second title against India on October 24 in Melbourne.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow rains: Nine people dead due to wall collapse
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.