Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios calls umpire 'stupid' after he was given time violation over bleeding hand

Known for his on and off-field antics, Nick Kyrgios had sure maintained his calm for the past few weeks.

However, in the match against Russia’s Karen Khachanov, the Australian lost his cool on the chair umpire.

The 24-year-old lost his temper on Saturday during the five-set thriller as he screamed at the umpire for giving him a time violation in the middle of the match.

The incident took place during the fourth set when both players were tied at 4-4.

Kyrgios had returned a wide shot from Khachanov, but he took a tumble and went rolling on the ground. Karen could not get to the ball in time, and the Australian got the point.

However, while falling, Kyrgios injured himself. He went to his corner to wipe off the blood but did not hand over the towel to the ball kid.

He himself went back to keep it on the bench and seeing this the umpire Renaud Lichtenstein deemed it as a “wastage of time” and called a time violation.

Seeing the decision taken by the umpire, Kyrgios screamed at him saying: “My hand is bleeding. My hand is bleeding. What do you want me to do?

“There’s blood all over the towel. I told the ball kid not to touch it. That’s all I said. What are you, stupid? Can you not see? Well, take it back then. Why do I get a time violation? My hand’s bleeding,” he added.

As for the match, Kyrgios won the five-set thriller 6-2, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 7-6 to set up an encounter against World no. 1 Rafael Nadal in the fourth round.