Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic beats Tommy Paul to storm into the finals

Djokovic extended his Australian Open winning streak to 27 matches

Novak Djokovic has advanced to the championship round of the 10th Australian Open after a commanding victory over Tommy Paul in straight sets. After a shaky start, the nine-time champion quickly regained his footing and cruised to a 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 win over the unheralded American.

He will face third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the finals. After committing 24 unforced errors in the first set, the Serbian managed to turn the tide of the match in his favor. He secured the first set after winning the tiebreaker with a remarkable break of serve.

Djokovic's father, Srdjan, created a stir ahead of the semi-final when a video surfaced of him posing with fans who were holding Russian flags, which had been prohibited at Melbourne Park earlier in the tournament. This unexpected distraction threatened to derail Djokovic's focus before the match, but he ultimately managed to stay focused and secure a victory.

Although a formidable player, Paul quickly faltered after the first set as Novak rebounded from his early errors and began to take control of the match. Despite putting up a valiant effort and winning several rallies, Paul's impressive energy was not enough to match Djokovic's momentum and ferocity.

Imperious.@DjokerNole's perfect record in Melbourne Park semifinals continued on Friday as he booked a 10th tilt at #AusOpen glory.#AO2023 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2023

Novak Djokovic now has 33 Grand Slam finals under his belt. With an impressive 27 consecutive wins in Melbourne dating back to 2019, the Serbian holds the longest winning streak in the competition's history. He is set to make his tenth appearance in the Australian Open final in his illustrious career.

Meanwhile, Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas dominated Russian 18th seed Karen Khachanov 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 to propel his country into the championship round for the first time in history. His impressive performance has set the stage for a thrilling finale, as Greece looks to make history and capture its first-ever title.

READ| 'I played 5 Tests and then I was off': Prithvi Shaw opens up on Indian team selection and tough last 18 months