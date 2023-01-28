Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic beats Tommy Paul to storm into the finals

Nine-times champion Djokovic will meet third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's decider.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 09:34 AM IST

Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic beats Tommy Paul to storm into the finals
Djokovic extended his Australian Open winning streak to 27 matches

Novak Djokovic has advanced to the championship round of the 10th Australian Open after a commanding victory over Tommy Paul in straight sets. After a shaky start, the nine-time champion quickly regained his footing and cruised to a 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 win over the unheralded American.

He will face third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the finals. After committing 24 unforced errors in the first set, the Serbian managed to turn the tide of the match in his favor. He secured the first set after winning the tiebreaker with a remarkable break of serve.

Djokovic's father, Srdjan, created a stir ahead of the semi-final when a video surfaced of him posing with fans who were holding Russian flags, which had been prohibited at Melbourne Park earlier in the tournament. This unexpected distraction threatened to derail Djokovic's focus before the match, but he ultimately managed to stay focused and secure a victory.

Although a formidable player, Paul quickly faltered after the first set as Novak rebounded from his early errors and began to take control of the match. Despite putting up a valiant effort and winning several rallies, Paul's impressive energy was not enough to match Djokovic's momentum and ferocity.

Novak Djokovic now has 33 Grand Slam finals under his belt. With an impressive 27 consecutive wins in Melbourne dating back to 2019, the Serbian holds the longest winning streak in the competition's history. He is set to make his tenth appearance in the Australian Open final in his illustrious career.

Meanwhile, Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas dominated Russian 18th seed Karen Khachanov 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 to propel his country into the championship round for the first time in history. His impressive performance has set the stage for a thrilling finale, as Greece looks to make history and capture its first-ever title.

READ| 'I played 5 Tests and then I was off': Prithvi Shaw opens up on Indian team selection and tough last 18 months

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
Streaming This Week: Freddy, Goodbye, Qala, OTT releases to binge-watch
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 588 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.