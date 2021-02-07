Australian Open 2021 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Tennis event

Australian Open 2021 Live streaming: Where and when to watch Australian Open 2021 live at 5:30 AM IST on Sony Ten and Sony Liv.

The Australian Open 2021 will get underway amidst the coronavirus pandemic that is still lingering on in the world. The Tennis calendar, which was wrecked in 2020 due to the pandemic, continues to disrupt normal life but Tennis is starting to come back to normalcy. The build-up to the Australian Open has been chaotic, with the coronavirus cases in Victoria suddenly surging in the last couple of days. The tournament itself was under a cloud due to the pandemic after one worker at the hotel where the players were staying tested positive. All were in isolation for some time but with no new cases in Melbourne, the tournament will begin on February 8.

Novak Djokovic will be aiming to continue his domination of the Australian Open as he guns for an unprecedented ninth Grand Slam title in Australia. Novak Djokovic is already the leading grand slam winner in Australia. However, Rafael Nadal will be determined to become the first player since Rod Laver to win two or more titles in all Grand Slams. A win for Rafael Nadal will help him overtake Roger Federer’s tally of 20 Grand Slam titles as well. Nadal is currently level with Federer on 20 Slams. A win for Nadal will cement his reputation as one of the greatest Tennis players of all time.

In the women’s section, Ashleigh Barty is the No.1 ranked player but all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles. Serena Williams is nursing a shoulder injury and time is also not on her side as she has been stuck on 23 Grand Slam titles in the last two years.

Where and when the Australian Open 2021 will be played?

The Australian Open 2021 will be played from February 8 and will be played until February 21

Where to watch the Australian Open 2021 (TV channels)?

Select Australian Open 2021 tennis matches will be telecast live on the Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD, Sony TEN 2, and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India. It will also be aired in Hindi on Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD TV channels.

How and where to watch Australian Open 2021 live streaming?

The Australian Open 2021 will be live-streamed on Sony Liv App.

What will be the timings of the Australian Open 2021?

The Australian Open 2021 matches will begin from 5:30 AM IST.