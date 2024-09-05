This cricketer breaks world record, scored 300 runs in a ODI match, he is from...

Australian cricketer Stephen Naro set a record by scoring a triple hundred in a blind cricket match in a great example of hard work and tenacity. This was achieved during a blind match between Australia and New Zealand on 14 June 2022.

Naro’s innings can only be described as a carnage, as he scored 309 runs off just 140 balls and was not out throughout his stay at the crease. His scintillating knock comprised of 49 fours and 1 six, which made the Kiwi bowlers look on helplessly.

Australia got to a very competitive total of 541 runs for the loss of the wickets, and this was majorly due to Naro’s innings. This was too big a hill for the New Zealand team to climb, as they were bundled out for 272. Australia finally came out as the winner of the match since they defeated New Zealand by 269 runs.

This achievement not only created a record of triple century in blind cricket but also broke the record of 24 years which was set by the Pakistani cricketer Masood Jan. He had scored 262 runs against South Africa in the 1998 Blind Cricket World Cup.

Steffan Nero scored 309*(140) for Australia in the Blind Cricket ODI against New Zealand.#BlindCricket pic.twitter.com/1phRFVZ8qO June 14, 2022

This historic feat brought attention to blind cricket and has further helped in the development of blind cricket across the world. With the progression of this sport, more of such incredible feats will be achieved, taking the opportunities of achievements for the visually impaired athletes to the next level.

Stephen Naro’s triple century is a record in blind cricket. He was one of the pioneers who opened the doors for the blind to play cricket and achieve whatever they want.