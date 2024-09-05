Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Card issuers shall provide': RBI said on new credit rules, will impact RuPay, Mastercard, Visa, check what it is

'He should...': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over collapse of Shivaji statue

Sikkim: Four Army personnel die in road accident along 'Silk Route'

French President Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as new Prime Minister of France; know all about him

This cricketer breaks world record, scored 300 runs in a ODI match, he is from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

'Card issuers shall provide': RBI said on new credit rules, will impact RuPay, Mastercard, Visa, check what it is

'Card issuers shall provide': RBI said on new credit rules, will impact RuPay, Mastercard, Visa, check what it is

'He should...': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over collapse of Shivaji statue

'He should...': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over collapse of Shivaji statue

Seven highest paid Indian influencers 

Seven highest paid Indian influencers 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

First Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film, highest paid star, not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay

First Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film, highest paid star, not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

HomeSports

Sports

This cricketer breaks world record, scored 300 runs in a ODI match, he is from...

He scored 309 runs off just 140 balls and was not out throughout his stay at the crease

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 06:40 PM IST

This cricketer breaks world record, scored 300 runs in a ODI match, he is from...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Australian cricketer Stephen Naro set a record by scoring a triple hundred in a blind cricket match in a great example of hard work and tenacity. This was achieved during a blind match between Australia and New Zealand on 14 June 2022.

Naro’s innings can only be described as a carnage, as he scored 309 runs off just 140 balls and was not out throughout his stay at the crease. His scintillating knock comprised of 49 fours and 1 six, which made the Kiwi bowlers look on helplessly.

Australia got to a very competitive total of 541 runs for the loss of the wickets, and this was majorly due to Naro’s innings. This was too big a hill for the New Zealand team to climb, as they were bundled out for 272. Australia finally came out as the winner of the match since they defeated New Zealand by 269 runs.

This achievement not only created a record of triple century in blind cricket but also broke the record of 24 years which was set by the Pakistani cricketer Masood Jan. He had scored 262 runs against South Africa in the 1998 Blind Cricket World Cup.

This historic feat brought attention to blind cricket and has further helped in the development of blind cricket across the world. With the progression of this sport, more of such incredible feats will be achieved, taking the opportunities of achievements for the visually impaired athletes to the next level.

Stephen Naro’s triple century is a record in blind cricket. He was one of the pioneers who opened the doors for the blind to play cricket and achieve whatever they want.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Pakistan plummets to lowest rating points in ICC Test rankings since 1965 after whitewash against Bangladesh

Pakistan plummets to lowest rating points in ICC Test rankings since 1965 after whitewash against Bangladesh

Ananya Panday says she is ‘fighting audience’s perception’ about her: ‘People put you in a box’

Ananya Panday says she is ‘fighting audience’s perception’ about her: ‘People put you in a box’

Sikkim: Four Army personnel die in road accident along 'Silk Route'

Sikkim: Four Army personnel die in road accident along 'Silk Route'

Mukesh Ambani vs Ratan Tata: TCS to compete with Jio in...

Mukesh Ambani vs Ratan Tata: TCS to compete with Jio in...

Meet man who earned gold medal at 19, left CEO position, later built Rs 20000 crore company, he is...

Meet man who earned gold medal at 19, left CEO position, later built Rs 20000 crore company, he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best cheapest plans for Jio customers

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best cheapest plans for Jio customers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement