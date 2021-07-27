Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Australian coach's 'Ultimate Warrior' celebration goes viral - WATCH

Termed as the biggest sporting event in the world - a medal at the Olympics is what every athlete dreams of. So during the 400m freestyle swimming competition in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics when Australian swimming sensation Ariarne Titmus stunned American defending champion Katie Ledecky to clinch the elusive gold medal, things went crazy.

While the win for the Australian was the biggest, it was her coach that grabbed all the attention. It was not because of his coaching, but the passionate celebration by Dean Boxall that got all heads turning.

The coach was seen celebrating her win from the dugout and Boxall - who is known for his jubilant celebration - expressed his emotions like this.

WATCH:

Meanwhile, the battle between the two swimming greats did not disappoint fans. The women were locked in an intense competition, however, in the end, Titmus created a new Oceania record to defeat Ledecky.

As for the United States star, she was leading the competition at the halfway mark, but the Australian overtook the American at 350m. The Aussie finished the race in 3:56.69.

Ledecky will have a chance to avenge her defeat, when she will face Titmus in the 200m freestyle and 800m freestyle later.