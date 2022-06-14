Search icon
Australia vs Peru highlights: Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne dances to make save during penalty shootout

Australia qualified for the World Cup in Qatar 2022 after heroics from goalie Andrew Redmayne who saved penalties during the shootout while dancing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 01:28 PM IST

Australian goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne danced on the goal line as he made a crucial save to confirm Australia's berth at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar after they edged out Peru 5-4 in a penalty shootout on Monday. 

Redmayne, who came on as a substitute, three minutes before the end of the game danced on the line, as he appeared to trick Peru's penalty takers, and the move indeed worked wonders as Alex Valera missed a crucial spot-kick, which was enough to seal Australia's qualification in an inter-continental playoff. 

Redmayne danced across the goal line before diving to the right to stop a penalty from Alex Valera and hand Australia a deserved victory at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. 

He danced up and down, wiggling his hips and throwing his arms about in a throwback to the clowning antics of Liverpool's Bruce Grobbelaar when they won the European Cup in 1984.

You can check out Andrew Redmayne's dancing save here:

It was enough for Luis Advincila to fire his effort against the post and then Valera to have his effort saved as Australia qualified for a fifth successive World Cup and a sixth in total.

They will play in World Cup Group D with holders France, Denmark and Tunisia. The finals run from Nov. 21-Dec. 18.

"I am just so proud of the players," said Australia coach Graham Arnold. "Really no one knows what these boys have been through to get here, it was so hard, the whole campaign. The way they stuck at it, the way they committed themselves, brilliant."

Australia's Martin Boyle had missed their first penalty but they converted the next five to silence the thousands of Peru fans who had travelled for the game and provided noisy support but saw their team conjure up few opportunities.

On Tuesday, the last place at the finals will be decided when Costa Rica and New Zealand clash in their inter-continental playoff, also at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

With inputs from Reuters

