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Australia vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

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Australia vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

Australia face Egypt in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash as both sides battle for a place in the last 16. Here's everything you need to know, including kick-off time, live streaming details, team news, predicted lineups and match preview.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 04:57 PM IST

Australia vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups
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Australia is set to face Egypt in the Round of 32. The match is scheduled for Friday, July 3, kicking off at 11:30 PM for Indian viewers. It will take place at the Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Arlington, Texas, USA. The winner of this encounter will advance to the Round of 16, where they will meet the victor of the Argentina vs Cape Verde match, which is slated for July 7 at the Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) in Atlanta.

Head-to-Head Record

Australia and Egypt have clashed only twice in international football, with their record evenly matched at one win apiece. Notably, none of their encounters have ended in a draw.

Their first meeting occurred during the 1987 President's Cup in Seoul, where the match concluded 0-0 after regulation time. Australia triumphed 4-3 in the penalty shootout to secure the win.

Egypt avenged that loss in a 2010 international friendly held in Cairo, where they convincingly defeated Australia 3-0 on home turf. Remarkably, Australia has yet to score an open-play goal against Egypt.

Also read| Cristiano Ronaldo leads moving Diogo Jota tribute as Portugal advance to FIFA World Cup Round of 16

Both previous matches were either invitationals or friendlies, making their upcoming clash at Dallas Stadium significantly more consequential, as a spot in the World Cup Round of 16 is at stake.

Team Form

Both teams advanced to the knockout stage as group runners-up. Egypt enters the match unbeaten, while Australia has relied heavily on their defensive strength.

Egypt started with a 1-1 draw against Belgium, followed by a 3-1 victory over New Zealand. They concluded their group stage with another 1-1 draw against Iran, finishing unbeaten. Notably, their 3-1 win over New Zealand marked Egypt's first-ever World Cup victory, and they have scored in every group-stage match they played.

Australia began their campaign with a solid 2-0 win over Turkiye, despite having only 28.4% possession. However, they suffered a 0-2 defeat to the USA and then drew 0-0 with Paraguay. Young goalkeeper Patrick Beach has been exceptional, securing crucial clean sheets in two matches, but the team's attack has struggled, failing to find the net in their last two outings.

Match Strategy

Australia’s plan? Drop deep, keep the lines tight and force Egypt to work for every inch. The Socceroos defend as a unit and aren’t shy about going long and hitting the channels as soon as they win the ball.

Irankunda will look to exploit Egypt’s fullbacks, especially when they push high up. On set-pieces, Harry Souttar is the main threat—if the Socceroos get a corner or a free kick, he’ll be the one to watch rising in the box.

Egypt will try to pull Australia’s back three apart by getting their fullbacks involved in overlapping attacks. If they create 2-on-1s out wide, gaps will open up. Salah loves to drift inside to his left foot. When he does, Australia’s left-back gets isolated, and suddenly, Egypt have central space to work with. Egypt’s midfield press will be relentless whenever they lose the ball, trying to win it back fast.

Predicted lineups

Australia (3-4-2-1): Beach; Circati, Souttar, Herrington; Bos, Irvine, O’Neill, Behich; Volpato, Metcalfe; Irankunda.

Egypt 4-2-3-1): Shobeir; Hany, Rabia, Ibrahim, Hafez; Attia, Saber; Ziko, Salah, Trézéguet; Marmoush.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Australia and Egypt will be broadcast LIVE on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network in India, which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Additionally, the Australia vs Egypt match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

Also read| Are Argentina too dependent on Lionel Messi? Head coach Scaloni delivers clear verdict ahead of Cape Verde clash

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