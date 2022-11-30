Australia vs Denmark Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for AUS vs DEN FIFA World Cup 2022, match 38

AUS vs DEN, FIFA World Cup 2022

Australia has experienced a mixed bag of results so far, losing 4-1 to France in their first encounter and then bouncing back to upset Tunisia 1-0. As of now, the Socceroos are second in Group D, qualifying for the knockout stages.

It appears to be a wonderful setup, but the Australians will have to face the tough test of Denmark if they harbor such hopes. The Danish side has some quality names in their squad, such as Christian Eriksen, but they have struggled to get going in this FIFA World Cup tournament.

The Danes have yet to score in this World Cup, and that is something they would like to rectify against this Australian team. If Kasper Hjulmand's men are to remain in the competition, they will need to win.

Given that Australia is in a qualification slot in their group, Denmark will almost certainly have to take the initiative in this match. It will be interesting to observe how this pivotal meeting plays out.

Match Details

Match: Australia vs Denmark

Date: 30 November 2022

Time: 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Qatar

Australia vs Denmark- Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: K Schmeichel

Defenders: A. Christensen, J Andersen, H Souttar

Midfielders: C Goodwin, C Eriksen, A Mooy, P Hojbjerg

Attackers: M Duke, M Braithwaite, K Dolberg

Australia vs Denmark- My Dream11 team

Ryan, Rowles, Nissen Kristensen, Kjaer, Andersen, Christensen (VC), Goodwin, Hojbjerg, Ericksen (C), Duke, Cornelius

READ| France vs Tunisia Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for FRA vs TUN FIFA World Cup 2022, match 37