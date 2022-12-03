Australia vs Argentina Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for AUS vs ARG FIFA World Cup 2022, Match 50

Lionel Messi

Argentina and Australia meet in the second Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup at the Al Rayyan Stadium on Sunday.

Argentina, led by its talisman Lionel Messi, made the Round of 16 after having survived a shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its opening game of Qatar 2022. It won its next two games against Mexico and Poland by 2-0 scorelines on each occasion.

There were many unexpected outcomes throughout the FIFA World Cup group stage, but Australia's advancement into the round of 16 could be the greatest of them all. Few people would have predicted that the Socceroos would win their group, which included Tunisia, France, and Denmark. But the win against Denmark and Tunisia recorded one of the most memorable World Cups in their history.

Despite Lionel Messi missing a penalty in the last game, all eyes will be on the little magician who will seek to bounce back with a statement display. The creative heart of the team need to be at its best so that Argentina can avail an easy route to the next round.

ARG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Milos Degenek

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Mac Allister, Angel Di Maria, Mathew Leckie, Jackson Irvine

Forwards: Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi

Argentina vs Australia Dream11 Team: Emiliano Martinez; Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Milos Degenek; Rodrigo De Paul, Mac Allister, Angel Di Maria, Mathew Leckie, Jackson Irvine; Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi

Argentina vs Australia predicted lineup

Argentina Predicted XI: Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico; Mac Allister, Fernandez, De Paul; Alvarez, Messi, Di Maria

Australia Predicted XI: Ryan; Karacic, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Mooy; Leckie, Irvine, McGree, Goodwin; Duke