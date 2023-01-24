Australia Open 2023: Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna advance to mixed doubles quarterfinals

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna

The Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna partnership remained unstoppable at the Melbourne Park on Monday, as they secured a straight sets victory at the Australian Open. Mirza, playing in her final Grand Slam tournament, and Bopanna overcame Makoto Ninomiya and Ariel Behar 6-4, 7-6(9) despite missing four match point opportunities.

The Indian team managed to turn the tables and achieved a three-game winning streak, putting them on the brink of claiming the initial set. Bopanna fired off an impressive 206kmph ace to set up the chance of bagging the set and quickly followed up with a 193kmph serve that went beyond the opponents' reach.

The Indian team had the advantage of momentum and should have capitalized on it, yet they failed to capitalize on their opportunities.

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna move into QF of Australian Open



Our pair got better of Behar and Ninomiya in straight sets and will next face Jelena Ostapenko and David Hernandez who defeated top seed in their 2nd round



Mirza/Bopanna d. Behar/Ninomiya :6-4 7-6(9) pic.twitter.com/2MKrmhclIy — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) January 23, 2023

Mirza and Behar had a battle in the third and fifth games, with Mirza securing four break points in the third and two more in the fifth. After much perseverance, Mirza finally got her break in the seventh game.

However, The Uruguayan and Japanese pair fought hard in the second set, pushing the game to a tie-breaker. It was a very close game, with both teams giving it their all, but the Indian duo ultimately demonstrated greater accuracy, clinching the remarkable victory.

Mirza and Bopanna will next square off against Latvian and Spanish pair of Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez in the quarterfinal round.

The ongoing Australian Open is Sania’s last Grand Slam and she earlier exited the tournament in the second round of women’s doubles. She will however have one final hurrah as the 36-year-old will take part in the WTA Dubai Championships, which will start in February.

