Australia Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka beats Elena Rybakina to win her maiden Grand Slam title

Aryna Sabalenka beats Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Australian Open women's singles final to win maiden Grand Slam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

Image Source: Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka has clinched her first Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open, prevailing over Elena Rybakina in a thrilling three-set battle of hard-hitting tennis at Melbourne Park. After a closely contested first set, Sabalenka rallied to take the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Ekaterina Rybakina, the 22nd seed and reigning Wimbledon champion, secured the first set despite relinquishing an early break. She then took control from four-all, unleashing some powerful yet often misdirected shots against her fifth-seeded opponent.

The momentum shifted drastically in the second set, as Sabalenka began to find her groove. Her powerful shots began to take their toll, and she eventually clinched the set 6-3 with a powerful ace down the middle.

In the third set, Sabalenka conjured up the first break point at 2-2, but Rybakina managed to hold her ground. Two more break points were squandered in intense, punishing exchanges at 3-3, but the Belarusian eventually broke through with the third. A difficult hold was eventually secured with her 16th ace to make it 5-3, and after faltering at her first championship point and giving up two more, she finally served out at the fourth time of asking to seal an emotional victory.

