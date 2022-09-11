AUS vs NZ 3rd ODI: Steve Smith signals a no-ball after seeing five fielders outside 30-yard circle- WATCH

Image Credit: Twitter @cricketcomau

Former Australian captain Steve Smith is widely considered as one of the best batters among the current crop of cricketers. Smith, who has already established his authority as a batter, is also well-known for his street-smart skills in the middle, which were on display during the ongoing third and final One-Day International against New Zealand.

After nearly two years, the Australian hitter smashed his 12th ODI century in the first innings, scoring 105 off 131 deliveries, including one maximum and 11 boundaries. Smith's century, Marnus Labuschagne's 52, and Alex Carry's 42 helped Australia to 267/5 in the first innings.

While the game brought out the best in Smith with the bat, the batter also demonstrated class with his crisp mental presence throughout his innings. It was the 38th over of the innings when Smith noticed five fielders standing outside the 30-yard circle. Knowing it was a no-ball, Smith slid to the off-side and smacked the bowler for a six on the leg side.

Smith addressed the umpire at square-leg immediately after successfully timing the ball and informing him of the presence of five fielders outside the 30-yard circle. Despite earning a free-hit due to his excellent knowledge of fielders on the ground, Smith was unable to capitalize on the opportunity because Neesham escaped the situation with a slower bouncer, as the Australian hitter utterly mistimed the ball.

Smith's first ODI century came in November 2020, when he scored consecutive hundreds against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne embarked up a key 122-run stand to steady the Australian innings, which was brilliantly capped by Alex Carry and a quickfire cameo by Cameron Green guided the hosts reach 267/7 in 50 overs.

