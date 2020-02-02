Aus Open Final: Novak Djokovic beats Dominic Thiem to lift Australian Open title for record 8th time

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic defeated Dominic Thiem in the final of the Australian Open on Sunday (February 2).

In a highly contested and dramatic final, Djokovic had to use all his experience to outclass his Austrian opponent to lift the title for a record 8th time.

With this victory, the current world number two secured his 17th Grand Slam title on the night as well.

Novak defeated Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a five-set rollercoaster in Melbourne.

Despite losing the first set 6-4, 26-year-old Thiem managed to pull it back in the second and third sets by showing tremendous fighting spirit.

However, the veteran Serb kept his cool and dug deep to win the fourth set 6-3.

The fifth and final set was an absolute thriller as both players went hard in search of a win where Novak used years of his experience to come out on top in the end.

Djokovic's Australian Open titles - 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020!

Novak Djokovic is also the first man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam in three different decades.