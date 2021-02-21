Aus Open 2021: Djokovic defeats Medvedev to win his 9th Singles title in Australia

World number one Novak Djokovic on Sunday defeated Russia`s Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in the finals of the Australian Open 2021 at the Rod Laver Arena to clinch his 9th Australian title. This is the 18th Grand Slam win for the Serbian player.

The Serbian Djokovic came out all guns blazing and it seemed as if he did not want to waste time in winning his 18th Grand Slam, but Medvedev eventually came back and the set was tied at 5-5. However, in the end, Djokovic showed his class to win the first set 7-5 in about 42 minutes.

The 33-year-old Djokovic made light work of Medvedev in the second set and the Serbian won the second set with ease and as a result, he was just one more set away from winning his ninth Australian Open title. Djokovic had no trouble in winning the third set as well and with this, the Serbian ended up winning the match in straight sets.

Also read Novak Djokovic says majority of players don't want tennis season to continue due to quarantines before tournaments

Earlier, Djokovic had defeated Aslan Karatsev in the semi-finals while Medvedev had outclassed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals. On Saturday, Japan`s Naomi Osaka had won her second Australian Open title after she defeated America`s Jennifer Brady in the finals.

Osaka outclassed Brady 6-4, 6-3 in the finals that was played at the Rod Laver Arena.

With this win, Osaka registered her fourth Grand Slam title and she also improved her ranking to the second spot.