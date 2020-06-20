Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid, La Liga: Live streaming, teams, Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

ATL vs VLD Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid Dream11 Team Player List, ATL Dream11 Team Player List, VLD Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid Head to Head.

Atletico Madrid welcome Real Valladolid for their upcoming La Liga 2019-20 game.

Atletico Madrid will be eyeing to continue their winning run in today’s game as they are 4th with 49 points. Real Valladolid, on the other side, with 33 points from 29 outings, are 13th on the league standings.

When and where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid

Where and when is the Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid, La Liga match being played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid, La Liga match will be played on June 21, 2020, at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

What time does the Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid, La Liga match begin?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid, La Liga match will begin at 01:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid, La Liga live in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, the Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid, La Liga live telecast won't be telecasted in India.

How and where to watch online Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid, La Liga live streaming?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid, La Liga live telecast will be available online on Facebook to watch in India.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid: Predicted Starting XIs

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Correa, Thomas, Saul, Koke; Morata, Felix

Real Valladolid: Masip; Moyano, Fernandez, Salisu, Martinez; Plano, Alcaraz, Michel, Suarez; Unal, Guardiola