Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga: Live streaming, ATL v RS Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Atletico Madrid faces Real Sociedad in a much-awaited La Liga clash tonight.

Both teams will be eyeing for a win to see-off the season on a positive note.

When and where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Where and when is the Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga match being played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga match will be played on July 20, 2020, at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

What time does the Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga match begin?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga match will begin at 00:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga live in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, the Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga live telecast won't be telecasted in India.

How and where to watch online Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga live streaming?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga live telecast will be available online on Facebook to watch in India.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Predicted Starting XIs

Real Sociedad: Moya Llorente Noramand Zubeldia Zaldua Zubimendi Merino Monreal Oyarzabal Isak Barrenetxea

Atletico Madrid: Oblak Lodis Savic Gimenez Trippier Partey Koke Carrasco Llorente Correa Morata

DREAM11: A Remiro; R Lodi , S Savic , K Trippier , J Gimenez; Koke , M Llorente , Portu , M Merino; A Morata , M Oyarzabal

WATCH IT LIVE: HERE