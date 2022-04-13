Atletico Madrid vs Man City, UEFA Champions League: Live streaming, ATM vs MCI dream11, where to watch

ATM vs MCI Dream11 Team - Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Atletico Madrid vs Man City, Dream11 Team Player List

After Real Madrid and Villarreal confirmed their berths in the semifinals of the Champions League, tonight, there are two more matches to determine who will join the aforementioned teams in the final four. Atletico Madrid will square off against Man City in the first match, while Liverpool will clash with Benfica.

Talking about Atletico Madrid vs Man City, the fixture is currently evenly poised with the Premier League side having a slender 1-0 lead from the first leg. That being said, the onus will be on Atletico to attack Man City and find a way to score, but at the same time, keep Pep Guardiola's side from extending their lead.

It's going to be an epic battle of attack versus defence.

When and where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Man City - Quarterfinal of UCL

Where and when is the Atletico Madrid vs Man City, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Man City, UEFA Champions League match will be played on April 13, 2022, at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

What time does the Atletico Madrid vs Man City, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Atletico Madrid vs Man City, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday (Wednesday night in India).

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Man City, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Atletico Madrid vs Man City, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online Atletico Madrid vs Man City, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Atletico Madrid vs Man City, UEFA Champions League live streaming will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Atletico Madrid vs Man City​ Dream11 lineup:

Jan Oblak, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Stefan Savic, Kevin de Bruyne (c), Phil Foden (vc), Koke, Rodrigo de Paul, Marcos Llorente, Antonio Griezmann, Joao Felix